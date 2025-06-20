Two Missing at Sea: Families of coast guard officer, oil rig worker demand action in Trinidad

The families are urging authorities to take swift action to locate the remains of both men.

Trinidad and Tobago: As the search continues for two men from Trinidad who went missing at sea during separate maritime operations, their families are pleading for answers as well as action.

According to the information, Able Seaman Keiron Simon, who was a Coast Guard Officer, disappeared around four months ago on February 20, 2025, during an operation which involved a suspected drug trafficking semi-submersible.

It is reported that Simon entered the vessel to conduct a thorough search when it suddenly sank. Another officer was rescued from the vessel but there was no trace of Simon, and he never resurfaced.

In an earlier interview, the victim’s brother Kelvon Simon stated that the Coast Guard confirmed that a private company had been sourced to retrieve the sunken ship where Keiron is believed to be trapped however the recovery effort still remains on hold as they are pending government approval.

Kelvon said, “My brother went missing while in the line of duty. We deserve the truth, and we deserve action.”

Meanwhile, in another case, Well Services Petroleum Company, in January 2025, confirmed that they believe that they located the body of Pete Phillip, an oil rig employee, who went missing during an undersea maintenance operation earlier this year however till date, there has been no word on efforts to retrieve his remains from the wreck.

In a previously issued statement, the company assured that the next steps involve stabilising the rig, securing heavy equipment as well as finalising a safety plan which will be submitted to the OSH Authority before any recovery missing can proceed.

Both the families are now saying that they have been left in painful limbo as they are waiting for closure while the recovery missions remain stalled by the authorities citing bureaucratic delays. The families are calling upon the authorities to take necessary action in locating the remains of both men.