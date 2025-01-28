Decomposing bodies found on adrift boat off South-East Coast in Trinidad

Coast Guard officers attempted to tow the boat to shore for investigation, but rough seas caused the towline to snap, and the vessel sank before reaching land.

Trinidad and Tobago: A few oil workers, on Saturday, discovered a fishing boat adrift containing several decomposing bodies in the Atlantic Ocean near Trinidad’s southeast coast. Reportedly, the workers noticed a strong odor coming out of the vessel which caught their attention following which they immediately alerted the authorities.

Soon after the report was made, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of several human remains onboard the vessel, which looked shattered. The Coast Guard said that small boat appeared to have floated for weeks or months and it showed signs of extreme decay, with no food, water, engine or sails aboard.

It is said that of the suspected five bodies in the fishing boat seen by the workers, the officials said that one of them appeared to have lived long after the others died.

During the early hours of Sunday, the Coast Guard officers successfully tucked a towline to the boat in a hope to transport it to the mainland for further investigations. But, due to rough seas, the fragile vessel could not reach the land and by 4 am, the towline snapped leading to the boat drifting out of sight before sinking into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

As the boat sank, the identities of the deceased and the circumstances which led to their deaths remains a mystery for officials. The police officials reported that investigations are still ongoing to determine the origin of the boat, the cause of the deaths as well as involvement of any foul play.

Up until 8 pm on Sunday, Lieutenant Khadija Lamy, the Public Affairs Officer of the Coast Guard said that no additional details were available and confirmed that investigations are ongoing. She further hoped that pieces of the wreckage from the boat or personal belongings may wash ashore in Mayaro, Trinidad, providing clues to the identities of those onboard.

The Coast Guard is further urging the general public to report any sightings of the debris which may assist in the investigation.