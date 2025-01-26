Trinidad: 3-year-old dies in alleged arson attack, suspect on run

Trinidad and Tobago: A toddler was tragically killed in a suspected arson in Christian Avenue, in Trinidad. The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Jareem George. Reportedly, the house was set on fire by a man known to the child’s mother.

According to the information, the child’s mother Geneiel George was at her home when a man, who was known to her, tried to break a window to get inside her home around 11:45 pm. Geneiel said that she attempted to stop the man from entering the house, however, he overpowered her and broke the window.

Before the man could jump inside the residence, the mother fled the house through the front door with three of her children to seek help from a nearby male relative. It is reported that when she returned, the house was engulfed in flames. Seeing that, the relative notified the police and the fire officers.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire officers controlled the flames following which they made checks inside the residence. During their search of the debris, they found the remains of the three-year-old Jareem George.

The police added that no one else was injured during the incident and senior officers from the North Central Division have confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the suspect who has been identified by the mother as Anderson Gittens, aka Beadsman. Meanwhile, investigators from Region II Homicide are continuing their enquiries into this tragic incident.

It is further reported that the mother made several reports against the suspect to the police but it is being claimed by her that the police did not take any action, leading to the death of her child.

Following the tragic incident, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Officials also held a press briefing during which ACP Richard Smith expressed his condolences to the mother and the siblings of the victim. He said that the officers are seeing this as a heinous crime, and they will be deploying all the resources to go after the perpetrator and putting him where is supposed to be.

Meanwhile, locals are sharing videos of the house on social media, showing the residence completely destroyed, with only debris remaining. They have also flooded the social media with message of condolences and are expressing their anger over the fact that the police failed to take any action after the initial reports were made.

“Ignorance is deadlier than intoxication sometimes yes. Now the innocent child that has done nothing has lost his life . I hope the law is served swiftly,” wrote a user named Rhondall Feeles while another user said, “So sad these innocent little children have to go through this.”