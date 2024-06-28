Murder 59 in Bahamas: Man killed by two gunmen outside his home

According to the information, police officials are seeking a grey-colored Nissan vehicle, which is alleged to be involved in this incident. They have also confirmed that Davis was being electronically monitored at the time of his death.

Bahamas: A 26-year-old male was killed late Thursday night after being ambushed by two gunmen as he arrived at his Fox Dale residence. The police reported that the victim had been identified as Durante Davis by his mother.

According to the information, police officials are seeking a grey-colored Nissan vehicle, which is alleged to be involved in this incident. They have also confirmed that Davis was being electronically monitored at the time of his death.

Meanwhile, Davis’ mother, Margaretta Pinder, found it difficult to speak about her son, the latest to fall victim to gun violence in Nassau. “He is a loving child,” she said. “All I could say is I love you.”

The police also reported that this incident marked the 59th homicide in the country since the beginning of 2024.

While updating about the incident, the police official reported that at around 10:10 pm on Thursday, they received reports from a ShotSpotter alert that gunshots went off in the foxtail area.

On arrival of police officers at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds about the body, following which they called the Emergency Medical Services, who, upon arrival, pronounced him dead.

A police officer notified that the particulars of the incident are that the victim arrived at his home on the carriageway of a Foxdale when he was approached by two unknown assailants, who opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times about the body.

Meanwhile, as the news of this murder circulated on the internet, netizens reacted and said that the island was becoming unsafe for everyone with every passing day.

“This land needs healing, man, too much bloodshed on our streets,” wrote a user named Cindy Wilson, while another user wrote, “They need to address how these guns are entering the country. Let’s start there. Some people are not doing their jobs.”