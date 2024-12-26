Thursday, 26th December 2024
Trinidad's Holiday Horror: Two men murdered in separate incidents on Christmas

One incident occurred in Toco while the other in Chaguanas, about a 100 kms apart from each other.

The criminal activities continued in Trinidad even on the holidays. As per reports two men were murdered in different incidents on Christmas.  

One incident occurred in Toco while the other in Chaguanas, about a 100 kms apart from each other. 

Reportedly, Toco man was sleeping at his house at about 2 am, when they heard gunshots. His wife said that her husband Kelvin Ramsamooj went out to check, but suddenly the assassins' started firing the rounds at him.  

While the victim tried to escape by running away but he was shot twice in the back. He ran a short distance away from his house but collapsed due to his injuries.  

One of victim’s relative managed to call the police on the scene, who took the victim to the Toco Health Centre where he succumbed to his injuries an hour later.  

Meanwhile, the second incident took place in the morning when a man was shot and killed while driving a Range Rover SUC in Chaguanas on Wednesday. 

37-year-old Javeed Mohammed
The deceased was a well-known fish vendor is said to be from the Aranguez area. He was rushed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility by the police officials. The victim died shortly after reaching the hospital.  

Reportedly, 37-year-old Javeed Mohammed aka Mafia was shot multiple times by two men on a motorcycle, causing his Range Rover to crash into a nearby shops 

The suspects were pursued by four armed men who were escorting Javeed's vehicle. The motorcyclist drove off, leaving his accomplice behind as shots were fired at them, and the men, as he ran, returned fire but he managed to escape the crime scene.  

Police believe that the murder is a result of revenge and is related to an incident where Mohammed purportedly slapped a Venezuelan woman two months ago after she tried to throw something on his car.  

Police officials have launched investigations into both incidents and are questioning persons of interest.  

Monica Walker

