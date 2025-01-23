Giant African Snail spreads across Trinidad rapidly, officials call it ‘massive infestations’

The Eradication Team of the Division of Food security is active across Trinidad to fight and stop the spread of the Giant African Snails

Trinidad is fighting with the rapid spread of the invasive species, the Giant African Snail, a pest known for decimating crops and causing the risk of diseases and parasites. The snail is reported to have been spotted in forested areas along the North Coast as far as Las Cuevas.

While sharing the development during a special meeting on Wednesday, Public Health Inspector Simone Moses said that officials have reported to seeing ‘massive infestations’ of this species.

According to her, the increase was caused soon after the island was impacted by major flooding with the team now concerned how are they going to deal with the situation. She added that they have received reports as recently as within the past couple weeks.

While providing the facts, Moses said that a heavy infestation is categorised as more than 1000 snails per square area with one snail can producing up to 400 eggs per cycle has around three cycles within a year, meaning that one snail can produce around 1200 eggs every year.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary Peter Mitchell said that the Caroni County is the most heavily infested area because of the water courses within that area which allow the snail to move around easily and cause destruction of several plants at a rapid pace.

Mitchell noted that the Giant African Snail is spreading rapidly in Trinidad with the Eradication team working tirelessly every week to manage and curb the spread.

Also, the Entomologist at the Ministry of Agriculture, Rishi Mohansingh, said that because of the nature of this species and its rate of reproduction, complete eradication is not possible. He added that the eradication teams are using two strategies with the first one being one of controlling numbers through chemical treatments and other including physical removal and safe disposal of the snails.

Moreover, Director Teresa Rosemond shared the statistics and revealed that in 2023 more than 5000 kgs of snails were collected from the counties of Caroni and St George West. She further encouraged the public to assist the government in the eradication process and remove the snails near their residences.