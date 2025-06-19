Trinidad: Immigration staff demand probe into $600K overtime scandal tied to favoritism, alleged affairs

Trinidad and Tobago: The Immigration Division calls for an investigation on the allegations that over $600k was spent in overtime payment to one of the officers in the office due to favoritism and corruption that has been going on in the workplace. The Immigration Division workers call upon the Minister of Homeland Security and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau to launch an immediate probe into the matter.

The immigration division workers have raised serious allegations over the favoritism, corruption, and discrimination that are surrounding the payments of overtime allowances involving three workers, the senior male officer, a female immigration officer and a female clerk.

The two female coworkers have reportedly been romantically involved with the senior male officer, allegedly without their knowledge. The situation raised eyebrows among staff when the senior officer purportedly financed the clerk's divorce last year.

Accounts staff raise alarm over TT$600,000 overtime instruction

The pattern of misconduct continued as staff in the accounts department raised concerns when the senior officer instructed them to process over TT$600,000 in overtime payments for the female Immigration Officer for the period January 2024 to December 2024, including additional allowances accrued in 2025. Alarmingly, the payment period from December 2024 to March 2025 overlaps with the time the female officer was on extended sick leave.

Staff doubt officer’s overtime claims

The staff have questioned the legitimacy of her overtime claims calling them as outrageous and doubtful even for someone who is working every available shift. Saying the female officer has a history of absenteeism in the office especially during the overnight shifts from 10p.m. to 6 a.m. and is dishonest as she will not show up for the night shift but will come in the morning and sign that she had reported for duty on the night shift.

The staff has also accused that she also frequently has “emergency casual leaves” and she is known to influence the senior officer to allow the leaves by “love bombing” and giving him small tokens and food treats in order to push her agenda of securing access to overtime opportunities.

These acts in the office have sparked rage and disapproval among the fellow Immigration officers especially as they were told that allowances cannot be paid due to a lack of financial releases from the Ministry.