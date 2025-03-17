Jamaica: Massive fire ravages Ocho Rios Market, destroys over 10 stalls

Councillor of the Exchange Division Ian Isaac reported that two units from the Ocho Rios and St Ann’s Bay fire stations responded and were able to bring the fire under control.

Jamaica: A massive fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon at the Jamaica’s Ocho Rios Market in St Ann caused extensive damage, affecting more than ten local vendors. The blaze, which reportedly began around 5 pm, quickly spread through the back section of the market, affecting wholesale food stalls and a dry goods stall.

Councillor of the Exchange Division Ian Isaac reported that two units from the Ocho Rios and St Ann’s Bay fire stations responded and were able to bring the fire under control. However, the fire destroyed 10 stalls laden with goods despite the swift action taken by fire authorities.

Isaac said that the damage includes shops and stalls, but it not yet known who all have been affected but his team will get in touch with them today (Monday). Calling the incident as devastating, the Councillor added that a lot of ground provisions has been destroyed but he is grateful nonetheless that other stalls and shops were not affected.

Following the incident, the Jamaica Fire Brigade has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, but the Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Michael Belnavis believes that the fire was triggered by electrical issues.

He expressed his sadness and said that it is devastating to see so many people losing their personal belongings that too on a Sunday afternoon. Belnavis also said that it is the worst devastation that he has seen in the market in the last eight to ten years.

While the fire swept through a section toward the back of the Ocho Rios market occupied by stalls of wholesale food vendors, at least one dry good vendor was also affected.

At present, police along with St Ann Municipal Corporation are investigating reports that a vendor was seen cooking in the market and that may have led to the start of the fire. Another report is that the fire was caused through illegal extraction of electricity.

Michael Belnavis along with other officials also toured the area following the fire and met with some victims of the fire to see how best assistance could be meted out to them in a timely manner.

This is the second massive fire which took place in the market in the span of four years. Earlier on March 7, 2021, the market suffered a similar situation at the height of COVID-19.