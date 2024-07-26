Fire ravages Church in Central Power point, Jamaica

The Central Power point Church, located at Winter Road in Mandeville, Manchester, Jamaica got destroyed by fire. The loss of about $10 million has been analyzed.

Glenton Johnson - the Bishop of Church on this added that everything was destroyed. The five different sections in the church. He added that there has been a great loss to the church and its members these days, which will affect the members.

As well, he added that they have been at the place for over 13 years and the things were running very well. However, due to such a loss, the operations would surely slow down a bit but the government of the Jamaica is committed and has stated its commitment to recovery.

The intention of the government to rebuild has presented a sense of relief to the community and its people. And, the intention to rebuild would make a great difference.

At the time, fire caught the church, Bunny Neil, the proprietor of Neil’s Auto which is a neighboring property to the church added that he rushed to the spot so he could contact the fire brigade.

However,the fire station was unreachable by phone due to the telecommunication issue. He added that it was around 5 o’ clock when the church caught fire and one of his workers informed him of the incident.

He then mentioned that he rushed to the church and moved some vehicles that were close to the Church. And, he tried calling the Fire Brigade but failed as got no answer which is due to some of the telecommunication issues.

Then, he called the police who got in touch with the fire Brigade which provided an aid in providing the solution to an issue. Inspector Simon McCormack - Sub-officer in charge of the Mandeville Police Station reached out to the fire department and responded the blaze.