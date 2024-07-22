Jamaica Government allocates $30 million to restore Botanical Gardens

It has come to light that the amount of $17 million is to be restored for the historic Holland Bamboo in St Elizabeth. This will be done with the plants to be taken from the nursery.

Jamaica: The authorities have allocated over $30 million to restore botanical gardens, scenic avenues that were impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

It has come to light that the amount of $17 million is to be restored for the historic Holland Bamboo in St Elizabeth. This will be done with the plants to be taken from the nursery. Floyd Green, the Agriculture Minister, shared the recovery and relief efforts in the house of representatives.

While highlighting the need of restoring such places, the Minister outlined that such areas are not only important for the tourism sector. However, as well contribute a lot in ecological preservation.

Moreover, he told the house of representatives about the Public Gardens & Zoo Branch that several of the areas have witnessed great damage where the Holland Bamboo Scenic Avenue had the drastic impact with laying the negative effect on 70 to 80% of older bamboo.

As well, the Castleton Botanical Gardens in St Mary, Cinchona in St Andrew and Bath witnessed the fallen trees and damaged infrstructure. Not only this, even the Fern Gully Scenic Avenue lost the significant count of Fern plants. These were least impacted but the impact is required to be considered.

The aggregate estimated cost for the recovery of the public gardens and scenic avenues stands at J$31.13 million which is a substantial investment which is required to be restored as these are the national treasures for the former glory as stated by the Minister.

The hard hit by the Hurricane Beryl laid major destruction for the housing sector for which the government even has granted $1 billion for the reconstruction of housing sector as the devastation left the families without ideal shelter.

