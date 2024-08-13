Tropical Storm Ernesto Intensifies: 40mph Sustained Winds to Hit Caribbean Islands

Ernesto eventually developed into a powerful tropical storm in the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.



According to the National Hurricane Center, the countries that are most likely to be affected directly by the tropical storm force winds include St Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St Croix, St Eustatius, St Maarten, St Thomas as well as Puerto Rico.



Also, the countries from Dominica northwards will also be experiencing rainfall between two to six inches raising the chances of flooding especially in the low lying areas.



The NHC also reported that as of 5 am this morning, the centre of Tropical Storm Ernesto was located just 10 miles to the SE of Guadeloupe and is producing occasional higher gusts.



Moreover, the weather experts are saying that Ernesto is moving into the northeastern Caribbean Sea. It will bring rain and strong winds to the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.



Weather expert Cindy Fitzgibbon outlined, "TS Ernesto Is moving through the Leeward Islands today and then Puerto Rico, where it will bring 3-6" rain and flooding. Ernesto strengthened into a hurricane on the way to Bermuda this weekend. Should stay offshore with rough surf and rip currents for East Coast."



Meanwhile, Caribbean islands including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago have already started facing the wrath of Tropical Storm of Ernesto.



The heavy and sustained rain being experienced throughout Dominica at this time is likely to continue for at least 3-4 more hours as TS Ernesto clears out of the area.



On the other hand, the officials are urging the public to stay safe and remain indoors as the storm is impacting the Caribbean region.



Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley noted, "St Kitts and Nevis, We expect to receive some heavy rains today and possible high winds as well. Please remain safe. May god be with us all."



Other countries are also bracing for the potential impact of the storm, including winds, rainfall, and thunderstorms.