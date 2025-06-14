Saturday, 14th June 2025
US deports 5 more citizens to Trinidad and Tobago in joint operation

Deportees were apprehended in a joint US–Trinidad and Tobago operation after an ICE charter flight arrived at Piarco Airport.

Trinidad and Tobago: 5 citizens, 2 females and 3 males of Trinidad and Tobago have been deported by the United States Embassy on the 12th of June 2025. The 5 people aged between 19 - 57 were deported due to significant criminal records. With one of the five having been previously deported and with an outstanding warrant for robbery in Trinidad and Tobago. 

The deportees were reportedly apprehended in a joint operation between the U.S. Embassy personnel and Trinidad and Tobago’s partners enabled by the arrival of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement a deportation charter flight at Piarco International Airport.

Upon arrival in Trinidad and Tobago they proceeded to be processed by Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Immigration and the  police. 

The U.S. Embassy attributes the success of the operation to the strong security ties between the two countries. Among those there to secure the deportation of the 5 citizens by providing essential services and assistance to those in need were the representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Service and the NGO Vision on Mission.

This is not the first time Trinidad and Tobago citizens have been deported for there have been more that 4,000 Trinidad and Tobago nationals deported in the last 10 years from countries such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom , and Canada. In addition, in the last month alone more than 20 people consisting of sex offenders, human traffickers and murderers were deported back to Trinidad and Tobago. 

Monica Walker

