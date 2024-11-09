Caribbean Airlines criticized for offering passengers water bottles after over 3-hr flight delay

The regional air carrier, Caribbean Airlines, is facing backlash from customers after it offered only water bottles as compensation for delayed flight.



According to the information, the flight which was originally scheduled to depart Piarco International Airport. Trinidad at 10 45 am on Friday failed to take off because of unknown reasons following which the passengers of the flight were offered with a 410ml water bottle.



A passenger who did not disclosed his name revealed that they were informed just before the flight was about to take off that it was delayed by two hours and the new departure time is now 12:45 pm. However, the flight again failed to depart at the scheduled time and the passengers were told that the aircraft is facing some mechanical problems.



The passenger added that it was quite clear that the airline officials were lying and the aircraft was not facing any mechanical problems as it was not being attended to.



He further added that what he thinks happened was that the air carrier chose to merge the 10 45 flight with a 2 pm one that was also heading on the same route to Puerto Rico and this is because the 10 45 flight did not have a lot of passengers.



The man outlined that he think that’s what happened and even though it makes sense for them to do that at a company, they cannot inconvenience people in that way because they are looking to save money.



He added that people have connecting flights and they also have transportation waiting on them and this significant delay caused a lot of passengers several problems.



He further noted that the incident even became more disrespectful to the passengers when they were offered with a water bottle. "Imagine telling people ‘here, we’re giving you a free bottle water for the inconvenience’,” he added.



The angry passenger further remarked that he is not even sure that whether passengers who have missed their connecting flights will be compensated by the airline or not.



Meanwhile, the incident also sparked outrage among netizens who claimed that they experienced terrible things with this airline. A user named Neeza said that she had a terrible experience with Caribbean Airlines as, “flight scheduled to departure at 5:55 pm have passengers checking in from 3pm when it was time to board the flight then informing passengers of a flight delay until 10:30 pm omg!”



Another user said that this is the usual thing for CAL which is why he does not fly with them anymore.