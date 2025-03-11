‘Naked and Afraid’ premieres with historic Belize episode featuring 1st double-amputee contestant

After the premiere of Season 18's first episode, it garnered widespread acclaim from both viewers and crew members alike, receiving high praise for its captivating storyline and impressive execution.

Belize: The highly anticipated season premiere of ‘Naked and Afraid’ aired on March 9, 2025, on the Discovery Network, with its first episode filmed in the Caribbean Island of Belize. The survival reality show which is known for pushing contestants to their limits in extreme environments, featured Mandy Horvath and Jonny Yates braving the Belizean wilderness.

Soon after the 1st episode of Season 18 went live, it received high praise from both the viewers and crew members. Belizean videographer Brent Toombs also took to Facebook to express his excitement over the development and said, “What a fantastic season premiere episode of Naked & Afraid shot right here in Belize. Yes, the show is real. Yes, Mandy Horvath is that bad ass. Yes, Jonny Yates is that nice. And yes, we have the best local crew!"

The lush but unforgiving terrain of Belize provided the perfect setting for the challenge, once again highlighting the appeal of the country as a top destination for adventure and film production.

Throughout their journey in the jungle of Belize, the duo was naked, starving, dehydrated, covered in bug bites and had blisters forming on their hands, however, they did not give up and survived 21 days.

Following the completion of their journey, Horvath said, “I have just lived one of the most challenging, rewarding, unforgettable experiences of my life and I have met someone (Jonny) who restored my faith in humanity—specifically in men.”

The episode also shows the pair battling a difficult situation on a day when Belize experienced torrential rains which is Horvath’s biggest fear, and she is seen really scared while Jonny is seen attempting all the ways to make her feel safe by building a shed using branches.

The whole episode shows how the duo helps each other and themselves throughout this difficult journey and attempted to survive on their own.

Mandy Horvath – 1st bilateral amputee to ever compete on Naked and Afraid

The first episode of the show is more special as a woman from Colorado made history by becoming the series’ first double amputee. Mandy Horvath set out into a Belizean jungle to survive 21 days with a random partner and the pair was not provided with food, water or even clothes.

“I, Mandy Horvath, take on the jungles of Belize as the first-ever double amputee survivalist, alongside my partner, Jonny Yates —an Army veteran. Together, we battle torrential storms, deadly snakes, and relentless mosquitos, pushing ourselves to the limit for 21 days in one of the world’s most unforgiving environments,” she said.

The young female became an amputee 11 years ago when she was struck by a locomotive following which she got a head injury consistent with blunt force trauma. She is a resident of Colorado Springs and has climbed Pikes Peak, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa and the steps of the Statue of Liberty all by pulling herself by her arms.