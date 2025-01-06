Caribbean: New Reality Show ‘Carnival Catwalk’ set to premiere on Jan 9, to be filmed in Trinidad

The reality show Carnival Catwalk is set to amuse everyone and will feature an exciting and tough competition between ten contestants from across the world

A new reality show which will combine fashion with carnival is set to premiere on January 9, 2025, and will be filmed in Trinidad and Tobago. Named Carnival Catwalk, the show will live stream on CNC3 Trinidad, TVJ Jamaica, CBC Barbados, Flow 1 across the Caribbean and streaming across the world on Pavilion +.

The project has been over two years in the making, and it is a venture between Itz Rome, Star Global Production Studios, Pavillion Plus + as well as some of the producers of Project Runway and Making the Cut. This reality show is poised to put the Caribbean on the map when it comes to entertainment, fashion, tourism and culture.

Carnival Catwalk will feature an intense competition with 10 contestants, 9 episodes, 7 countries represented and only one winner. These contestants from all around the world will bring their individual flare and artistry to the runway.

The show takes for the form of a head-to-head fashion designer competition TV Show with a Carnival Twist and is being held under the theme ‘Where Fashion Meets Carnival.”

Hosted by VH1 reality TV actor and Caribbean celebrity host Itz Rome, the show will set the stage for an unforgettable journey.

Contestants of Carnival Catwalk

The contestants of Carnival Catwalk are set to dazzle with their bold, breathtaking and innovative designs. These are as follows:

Damur Huang – Berlin High End Streetwear Creative

Sandhya Garg – Indo American Special Occasion Wear Designer

Kristian Jaggesar – Fashion Designer & Drag Artist

Tristan Blake – High End Womenswear Designer

Naballah Chi – Artisan Fashion Designer & Visual Artist

Cee – UK Eco Sustainable Carnival Designer & Artistic Creator

Marco Stefano – European All round Fashion Designer & Storyteller

Panterona – Award Winning Cosplay Designer, Carnival & Cosplay Founder

Mimine – Luxury Womenswear Designer

Ryan Chan – Artist/ Designer

Judges of Carnival Catwalk

Meanwhile, the panel of judges of this highly anticipated inaugural reality show comprises of six talented individuals.

Wendy Fitzwilliam – Head judge – Miss Universe winner and global fashion icon

Anya Ayoung Chee - Fashion Designer & Winner of Project Runway Season 9

Melissa Simon-Hartman - Designed for Beyonce & Doja Cat, and featured in Harper’s Bazaar & GQ Magazine

Fe Noel - Designed for Lebron James, Nike, Michelle Obama and more

Andrew Ramroop - Master Sartorialista Savile Row Tailor, Designed for British Royal Family

Geoff Cooper - Fashion Editor, Stylist & Digital Influencer

These trailblazers of fashion, creativity and carnival culture are ready to bring their expertise to the runway.

Special opportunity for winner

According to the information, the winner of this inaugural season will get the chance for their designs to be displayed internationally along with a life changing cash prize as well as a trip to attend an international fashion week among several other sponsored prizes.