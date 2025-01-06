Caribbean: New Reality Show ‘Carnival Catwalk’ set to premiere on Jan 9, to be filmed in Trinidad
The reality show Carnival Catwalk is set to amuse everyone and will feature an exciting and tough competition between ten contestants from across the world
A new reality show which will combine fashion with carnival is set to premiere on January 9, 2025, and will be filmed in Trinidad and Tobago. Named Carnival Catwalk, the show will live stream on CNC3 Trinidad, TVJ Jamaica, CBC Barbados, Flow 1 across the Caribbean and streaming across the world on Pavilion +.
The project has been over two years in the making, and it is a venture between Itz Rome, Star Global Production Studios, Pavillion Plus + as well as some of the producers of Project Runway and Making the Cut. This reality show is poised to put the Caribbean on the map when it comes to entertainment, fashion, tourism and culture.
Carnival Catwalk will feature an intense competition with 10 contestants, 9 episodes, 7 countries represented and only one winner. These contestants from all around the world will bring their individual flare and artistry to the runway.
The show takes for the form of a head-to-head fashion designer competition TV Show with a Carnival Twist and is being held under the theme ‘Where Fashion Meets Carnival.”
Hosted by VH1 reality TV actor and Caribbean celebrity host Itz Rome, the show will set the stage for an unforgettable journey.
Contestants of Carnival Catwalk
The contestants of Carnival Catwalk are set to dazzle with their bold, breathtaking and innovative designs. These are as follows:
- Damur Huang – Berlin High End Streetwear Creative
- Sandhya Garg – Indo American Special Occasion Wear Designer
- Kristian Jaggesar – Fashion Designer & Drag Artist
- Tristan Blake – High End Womenswear Designer
- Naballah Chi – Artisan Fashion Designer & Visual Artist
- Cee – UK Eco Sustainable Carnival Designer & Artistic Creator
- Marco Stefano – European All round Fashion Designer & Storyteller
- Panterona – Award Winning Cosplay Designer, Carnival & Cosplay Founder
- Mimine – Luxury Womenswear Designer
- Ryan Chan – Artist/ Designer
Judges of Carnival Catwalk
Meanwhile, the panel of judges of this highly anticipated inaugural reality show comprises of six talented individuals.
- Wendy Fitzwilliam – Head judge – Miss Universe winner and global fashion icon
- Anya Ayoung Chee - Fashion Designer & Winner of Project Runway Season 9
- Melissa Simon-Hartman - Designed for Beyonce & Doja Cat, and featured in Harper’s Bazaar & GQ Magazine
- Fe Noel - Designed for Lebron James, Nike, Michelle Obama and more
- Andrew Ramroop - Master Sartorialista Savile Row Tailor, Designed for British Royal Family
- Geoff Cooper - Fashion Editor, Stylist & Digital Influencer
These trailblazers of fashion, creativity and carnival culture are ready to bring their expertise to the runway.
Special opportunity for winner
According to the information, the winner of this inaugural season will get the chance for their designs to be displayed internationally along with a life changing cash prize as well as a trip to attend an international fashion week among several other sponsored prizes.
