Tuesday, 6th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate African Emancipation Day with cultural showcase

Trinidad and Tobago is all set to celebrate the African Emancipation Day today (August 1, 2024). This is to set the streets of the nation vibrant under the theme, “A People, a Nation, a journey of the Drums to Freedom.”

Thursday, 1st August 2024

Trinidad and Tobago is all set to celebrate the African Emancipation Day today (August 1, 2024). This is to set the streets of the nation vibrant under the theme, “A People, a Nation, a journey of the Drums to Freedom.” 

The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transportation of Tobago have announced this celebration as one of the most powerful expressions of cultural heritage and community spirit. 

The street parade is expected to commence at 9 am from the Crown Point Colosseum and will follow its way through the streets before reaching the Store Bay Heritage Park. 

Notably, various of the activities are going in the country from a month long under the Tobago Heritage Festival and the Emancipation Day Parade will be the closing event of it. Reportedly, there will be the special feature of drumming this year during the parade. 

Jessie Taylor – Cultural Officer of the Tourism Division of Trinidad and Tobago highlighted that the major focus on the drumming is due to several of the reasons. One of which is, drum has always been a powerful icon in African traditions and, in slavery, plantation era. 

He outlined that the instrument was not just an instrument, however, was the voice of people. He also casted light on the collaboration of Tourism Division with the Tobago Drummers Association which will follow a special ‘drum explosion’ at the Emancipation Day Parade. 

Further, he encouraged the residents to actively participate in the occasion as Emancipation Day is the special time for reflection that represents the journey towards freedom. 

“There is no better opportunity to celebrate our freedom than on Freedom Day, Emancipation Day,” marked Officer Taylor. 

On the mark of Emancipation Day, the members of Agricultural Development Bank of Trinidad and Tobago were seen showcasing the vibrant African attire, embracing the beauty of culture, freedom and resilience. 

“On the eve of African Emancipation Day, we are dressed to impress in our traditional African garments,” sated the Agricultural Development Bank. 

Emancipation Day 

In the Caribbean, Emancipation Day is celebrated on August 1, commemorating the anniversary of the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.  With this, the enslaved Africans throughout the British Empire were liberated from the slavery. 

In Trinidad and Tobago, it is the major national festival whose celebrations include processions, church services, parades, colors in the country filled with drumming and dancing. 

The country marks national holiday on August 1 every year, is considered as the time of national recognition for the accomplishment of the descendants of former enslaved Africans.  

Also, the holiday reflects the achievements and the significance of Emancipation in the daily life of Trinbagonians. 

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago bags third gold in 4x400m at Commonwealth Games 2022
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago bags third gold in 4x400m at Commonwealth Games 2022

Thursday, 1st August 2024

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals face first loss of this season against Jamaica Tallawahs
Uncategorised

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals face first loss of this season against Jamaica...

Thursday, 1st August 2024

PM Gaston Browne praised by PM Rowley (PC Facebook account of Gaston Browne)
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda: PM Browne's impactful role in Trinidad-Venezuela gas...

Thursday, 1st August 2024

Off duty police officer shot during attempted robbery, Image: facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Off duty police officer shot during attempted robber...

Thursday, 1st August 2024

Adverse Weather Alert: Trinidad and Tobago faces heavy showers, thunderstorms (PC - Facebook account of Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service)
Uncategorised

Adverse Weather Alert: Trinidad and Tobago faces heavy showers, thunderst...

Thursday, 1st August 2024

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday World Tour 2 PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidadian Rapper Nicki Minaj announces dates for Pink Friday World Tour...

Thursday, 1st August 2024

J’ouvert celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

J’ouvert celebrations turns out massive success, no major incident report...

Thursday, 1st August 2024

Reno Omokri highlights similarities in Nigerian-Caribbean Culture, Image: Facebook
Uncategorised

Tobago: Reno Omokri highlights similarities in Nigerian-Caribbean Culture

Thursday, 1st August 2024