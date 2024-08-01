Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate African Emancipation Day with cultural showcase

Trinidad and Tobago is all set to celebrate the African Emancipation Day today (August 1, 2024). This is to set the streets of the nation vibrant under the theme, “A People, a Nation, a journey of the Drums to Freedom.”

The Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transportation of Tobago have announced this celebration as one of the most powerful expressions of cultural heritage and community spirit.

The street parade is expected to commence at 9 am from the Crown Point Colosseum and will follow its way through the streets before reaching the Store Bay Heritage Park.

Notably, various of the activities are going in the country from a month long under the Tobago Heritage Festival and the Emancipation Day Parade will be the closing event of it. Reportedly, there will be the special feature of drumming this year during the parade.

Jessie Taylor – Cultural Officer of the Tourism Division of Trinidad and Tobago highlighted that the major focus on the drumming is due to several of the reasons. One of which is, drum has always been a powerful icon in African traditions and, in slavery, plantation era.

He outlined that the instrument was not just an instrument, however, was the voice of people. He also casted light on the collaboration of Tourism Division with the Tobago Drummers Association which will follow a special ‘drum explosion’ at the Emancipation Day Parade.

Further, he encouraged the residents to actively participate in the occasion as Emancipation Day is the special time for reflection that represents the journey towards freedom.

“There is no better opportunity to celebrate our freedom than on Freedom Day, Emancipation Day,” marked Officer Taylor.

On the mark of Emancipation Day, the members of Agricultural Development Bank of Trinidad and Tobago were seen showcasing the vibrant African attire, embracing the beauty of culture, freedom and resilience.

“On the eve of African Emancipation Day, we are dressed to impress in our traditional African garments,” sated the Agricultural Development Bank.

Emancipation Day

In the Caribbean, Emancipation Day is celebrated on August 1, commemorating the anniversary of the Slavery Abolition Act 1833. With this, the enslaved Africans throughout the British Empire were liberated from the slavery.

In Trinidad and Tobago, it is the major national festival whose celebrations include processions, church services, parades, colors in the country filled with drumming and dancing.

The country marks national holiday on August 1 every year, is considered as the time of national recognition for the accomplishment of the descendants of former enslaved Africans.

Also, the holiday reflects the achievements and the significance of Emancipation in the daily life of Trinbagonians.