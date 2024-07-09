Antony Batson, Trinidadian Chutney Singer resembles to legend Sundar Popo

Batson’s performances and songs capture the essence of traditional chutney music, paying homage to the genre’s roots while captivating modern audiences.

Trinidad and Tobago: Anthony Batson, popularly recognized as a chutney singer is celebrated for his voice. This is due to the fact that it resembles the legendary Trinidadian musician, Sundar Popo.

Batson’s performances and songs capture the essence of traditional chutney music, paying homage to the genre’s roots while captivating modern audiences. The National Council of Indian Culture of Trinidad and Tobago shared the glimpses of Anthony Batson.

People showered immense love for him following his talent.

“Anthony Batson’s voice and versatility as a chutney singer is phenomenal. Great entertainer indeed!!” said one.

“Yes, as A Photographer over the years I have been photographing Anthony Batson for a very long time in weddings, Functions, Birthday parties etc. He is one of the musicians who chose to sing all Sundar Popo Chutney Music over the years. He has Master the Art of Singing Chutney Music,” added another.

The genre, Chutney music was developed in Trinidad and Tobago. However, it is very popular in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean, Fiji, Mauritius and South Africa.

This music genre emerged in the mid 20th century and reached the peak of popularity during the 1980s. Under the musical style of Chutney genre, the modern chutney artists write lyrics in Caribbean Hindustani or English which then is laid over the beats derived from Indian dholak beats that are mixed with the Soca beat.

Considerably, this kind of music is accompanied by several of the musical instruments that are bass guitar, synthesizer, dholak, harmonium, and dhantal, tassa which is played in rhythms that are imported from filmi, calypso or soca.

The nature of Chutney music is very simple as the songs under this speak about life and love for many things. These may favor the topic of food or drink, however, like most West Indian music, there as well can be the hidden message found in the songs.