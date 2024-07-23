Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate its National Instrument, Steelpan

The optimism is on its way to knock the doors of Trinidad in the form of the World Steelpan Festival. This will light up the country with energy during the days it will be live in the country as it is scheduled for August 5 to August 11, 2024.

One of the tourism promoting social media handles of Trinidad and Tobago has shared the events that will grace the country with the cultural representation. Several of the events under the festival will take place.

Under the World Steelpan Festival, Art Exhibition Series: Gallery Hop Edition will be featured for all the individuals around. For the period of six days that is from August 5 to 11 from 10 am to 5 pm, it will be accessible to the public at Rotunda Art Gallery, Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Castle Killanrney (Stollmeyer’s) and the Carnival Museum. And, the admission will be completely free of cost for the same.

There are several other events scheduled as well. The list to the events is as follows-

August 9, 2024

World Steelpan Conference at Hyatt Regency Trinidad

From 9 am to 4 pm

August 10, 2024

Pan Yard Jams at Northern, Eastern & South/Central Regions

Legacies & Legends Concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA)

The admission for the same is free of cost.

August 11, 2024

World Steelpan Day at Woodford Square

The admission costs no charge for the event.

Interestingly, Steel pan is the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago and it has emerged as the product of energy of the people directed towards cultural self-expression. And, celebration of the National instrument marks the commemoration of the strength and resilience of the people and the nation.

With each of the events held under this, there will be a specified connection with the national instrument ‘Steelpan.’ The conference which is to take place on August 9 at Hyatt Regency Trinidad involves the key panel discussions that have the focus on financing and sustainability of the national instrument with the support of MITTCO and Panland.

Moreover, the Pan Yard Jams which is to be held on August 10, 2024 will feature the sweet sounds of the pan taking place at Republic Bank Exodus, Desperadoes, Heritage Petroleum Skiffle. This will spread the sweetest sounds in the Northern, Eastern and Southern regions of the country.

August 11, 2024 marks the World Steelpan Day and the country as well in the honor of the national instrument will celebrate its emergence by unfolding at the birthplace of steelpan which is Piccadilly Street in Port of Spain and the celebrations further will be continued to Woodford Square from 6 pm to 1 am.