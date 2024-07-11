NMAG Camp Chronicles to glorify children of Trinidad and Tobago

NMAG Camp Chronicles- Tales Told Through Artifacts aims at unfolding the heritage stories of the nation to the children to connect them with the culture.

Trinidad and Tobago: The National Museum and Art Gallery has come up with the NMAG Camp Chronicles- Tales Told Through Artifacts. This aims at unfolding the heritage stories of the nation to the children to connect them with the culture.

“Discover History, Uncover Stories, Ignite Curiosity,” mentioned the Tourism Ministry of Trinidad and Tobago.

From the month July to August 2024, NMAG Camp Chronicles are organizing the camps across the country. And, there certain activities can be expected. This involves-

Interactive Storytelling

Hands-On Educational Activities

Artifact Exploration

Not only this, there will be several of the workshops as well that are-

Painting inspired by folklore stories

Creating percussion instruments from natural materials

Dramatic portrayals of stick fighting and traditional carnival characters

Considerably, the target audience for the same is children in camps who are ideal for July to August Vacation camps. And, the camp size projected for the same is 30 to 100 participants per camp.

The Tourism Ministry will be visiting camps throughout the country, which will offer enriching experience. Limited spaces are available for the same and ones interested can reserve their spot by registering themselves.

The period of two months under this surely would bring the history into life.

“Join us on a historical journey where children will explore their heritage and the meaning of everyday objects, fostering national pride and heritage awareness.” added the Trinidad and Tobago Tourism Ministry.

Citizens are sharing their curiosity for such an event to be organized in the form of a camp in the country, Trinidad and Tobago.

“Great, exciting and educational event for the children. I wish for its success,” added one of the citizens.

In case, any of the person wants information can contact Ms. Aaliyah Ravello on +1 868 612 8853 or can mail at aaliyah.ravello@gov.tt. This edifying venture surely would offer great to the children of the country.