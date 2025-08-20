‘Not One Good Idea’: PNP under Fire as 30-page manifesto draws outrage online

The party drew backlash as citizens slammed its 30-page manifesto on Facebook and X, calling it ‘lies and unoriginal.’

Jamaica: The People's National Party (PNP) has once again come under scrutiny over its 30-page manifesto and its refusal to participate in the national debate if Nationwide NNN journalists are present, sparking the hashtag #CommunistParty across various social media platforms.

The party earned mass disapproval after the citizens read their 30 page Manifesto and took to social media platforms such as Facebook and X calling it ‘lies and unoriginal,' with some going as far as saying that they have not heard one good idea from PNP.

The PNP released a 30-page manifesto on our vision if we form the next government.



The usual so-called independents or alleged political commentators had nothing good to say about it.



Some went as far as to say they have not heard ONE good idea from the PNP. #aThread pic.twitter.com/H46jQJaX9J — IB Konteh (@ibkontehja) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Andrew Holness of JLP described PNP’s Mission Jamaica Love manifesto as a dangerous return to “fiscal recklessness"

The contradictions came just days before nomination day that drew hundreds of supporters after all 63 PNP candidates were approved by the Election Commission.

Adding more fuel to the already lit fire, the PNP requested that the Nationwide Tv and Radio Journalist not be present at the national debate as that is a ‘deal breaker' for them.

Leading them to cite fresh concerns over their party as many asked why and “what are they scared for”.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) slammed the PNP revelation to black-list senior journalists from a media entity at the National Political Debates after calling it a ‘deal breaker’. The JLP have doubled down on the demands calling it anti-democratic as it limits participation in the democratic process.

One user took to X and wrote “The fact that the PNP is objecting journalists who are critical of them says a whole lot about them as a party. It’s like if you don’t agree with them they will get rid of you.”

As of now both the JLP and the PNP external polls are showcasing that the two parties are neck in neck as Prime Minister Andrew Holness and opposition leader Mark Golding, are set to face each other in a national debate on August 28, 2025.