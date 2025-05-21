Dominica to hire full time state attorney to fast-track land titles

Dominica: In a significant move, Minister of Housing Melissa Poponne Skerrit announced that she will be appointing a full-time state attorney who will be tasked with expediting the issuance of titles. The announcement was made by the Minister while she was speaking during a parliamentary session earlier this week.

With this move, the Ministry of Housing aims to accelerate the processing of titles for recipients of government housing.

The Minister said that recently the cabinet approved the hiring of a full-time state attorney, and she will be stationed in the Ministry of Housing. She added that the attorney will have one job to do, and her sole purpose is to process all the land titles for the government-built homes.

According to Melissa Skerrit, this is huge, and this is a big deal because for years the issue of titles of government-built homes has been a huge topic on the island nation.

She further emphasised that the government has remained focused on delivering safe and secure houses to more than 2000 beneficiaries in order to ensure stability and relief for the ones who were displaced by recent disasters.

Additionally, the housing minister noted that with this, the government aims to unlock real value for the people and added that this is what progress looks like. She said that the government made promises to the people and they are now delivering on the promises. She added that they are not just giving homes but power to the people and independence to them along with a great future.

The remarks by the housing minister came during the debate on a credit facility from the IDA – International Development Association, which will, in part, finance the first phase of the relocation of residents from San Sauveur, Petite Soufriere and Good Hope to Castle Bruce as well as from Campbell to Warner.

Notably, the Government of Dominica has been making significant strides, providing climate resilient homes to the vulnerable families and this new initiative will make this entire process quicker and smoother.