Antigua welcomes over 12,000 cruise visitors in a single day, showcasing thriving tourism sector

These passengers arrived aboard four cruise ships which docked on the Antigua Cruise Port simultaneously on December 6, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: Friday marked another bustling day for Antigua and Barbuda as thousands of cruise visitors explored and enjoyed the warm hospitality of Antigua.

These cruises included MSC Virtuosa which brought 5102 travellers, Norwegian Breakaway with 3948 passengers, Norwegian Escape with 3615 passengers and Seadream 1 with 39 boutique cruise enthusiasts. A total of 12,704 passengers arrived together on the island and explored the local tours and excursions.

The Antigua Cruise Port noted that it is a privilege for them to host these magnificent vessels and their guests at the port.

The officials further noted, “Vibrant scenes at Antigua Cruise Port and Heritage Quay today! Thousands of visitors exploring, shopping, and enjoying the warm hospitality of Antigua. We’re thrilled to see our port bustling with energy and creating memorable experiences for all.”

The passengers also enjoyed Antigua's vibrant culture today, with lively music, fun, and unforgettable moments and it was a perfect day of music, fun and discovery.

The port was filled with passengers exploring the various shops and engaging with local performers who were dressed up in colourful outfits and were entertaining the visitors.

With the arrival of these number of cruise visitors within a single day, it is clear that the tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda is thriving.

Everyday, the port is hosting one or more cruises and hundreds of excited travellers who explore shops at Heritage Quay and indulge in the charm of Nevis Street Pier, offering them several things to look forward to during their stay on the island.

Within the first week of December 2024, the island nation has already hosted nine cruise vessels and thousands of passengers and looks forward to hosting a number of other cruises, to close off the year with a thriving cruise season and move forward in the new year with good figures in the sector.