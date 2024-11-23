Antigua Cruise Port welcomes over 8500 visitors aboard 3 vessels within a day

The passengers arrived aboard Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Eclipse and MSC Virtuosa which brought a total of 8707 passengers, bringing huge business to the island nation.

The update was shared by the officials of Antigua Cruise Port on its official Facebook account which said, “Another vibrant day at Antigua Cruise Port with Celebrity Beyond (3,148 guests), Celebrity Eclipse (2,637 guests), and MSC Virtuosa (2,922 guests) gracing our shores. Welcoming thousands of travelers to explore the beauty of Antigua!”

The port is recording a great season as since the beginning, it has been welcoming hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers which disembark and explore the local offerings of Antigua.

Notably, Antigua and Barbuda marked the official start of its 2024-2025 cruise season with the arrival of Carnival UK (P&O Cruises & Cunard) Arvia that will be homeporting at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing more than 19000 passengers throughout the season.

This milestone followed a significant 150 percent growth in homeporting passengers since the first season in Antigua two years ago. In addition to this, luxury ship SeaDream II also began its 3rd homeporting season which highlighted the island’s appeal to both large cruise liners as well as boutique vessels.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, Gasper P George and Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez praised the achievements and highlighted the significance of strategic investments, collaboration as well as the economic benefits of homeporting operations. As Antigua is continuing to boost its facilities and services, the island is set to further strengthen its position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

With the huge number of arrivals to Antigua and Barbuda, the tourism officials are looking forward to a successful cruise season, showcasing the island as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean.