Read Here: Full Speech of PM Roosevelt Skerrit ahead of June 1st Labour Rally in Dublanc

Prime Minister Skerrit calls on all Dominicans to unite in celebration of Labour’s 70-year legacy on June 1st in Dublanc.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party will celebrate 70th anniversary on June 1, 2025, ahead of which Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation and invited all the citizens to join the 70th anniversary celebrations that will be hosted in the Colihaut Constituency at the Dublanc Playing Field at 3:00 pm.

Full Speech of PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit

Comrades, brothers and sisters of Dominica, sons and daughters of this soil…

There comes a time in every nation’s story when the people must rise, not in anger but in purpose. Not in fear, but in unity. Dominica, that time is now. This is not just about party. This is about country.

Across our hills and valleys, from every village and every home, the spirit of our people beats strong. We are a nation rooted in service, tested by time, and proven by our ability to rise, again and again. And when others falter, we endure. When others divide, we unite. That is the Dominica we know. That is the Labour spirit we carry. And that is the strength we bring to this moment.

Every supporter, every voice behind this movement tells a story of commitment. From late-night meetings to village visits, to voices lifted on the airwaves through talk shows—you have carried the Labour flames with pride. And I want to thank you.

Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for believing in this party, even when the noise outside tried to drown out the truth. Thank you for standing, not just with me, but with each other.

This is the strength of Labour. This is the heartbeat of Dominica. And this is why we cannot take for granted the time we are in right now.

Because while we continue to work—quietly, consistently, and with dignity—there are those who have made it their mission to discredit everything we have built. They have found new voices, louder microphones, and foreign backers, but they have no plan, no record, and no understanding of what it means to truly lead.

So we cannot sit back.

Not now. Not while they twist the truth. Not while they use electoral reform as a weapon of confusion — a process that we started, we funded, and we welcomed.

We believe in democracy. We believe in transparency.

And we believe in the right of every Dominican to be heard and represented.

But make no mistake, Labour will not be bullied. Labour will not be silenced. Labour will not retreat.

And that, my friends, is why June 1st is more than just a date on a calendar.

June 1st is a declaration.

A signal to Dominica, to the region, to the world, that this party is not just alive, it is mobilized. It is unshaken. It is rising. So I say to you now… This, this is not just another rally.

This is a call to duty. A call to every man and woman who believes in progress. A call to every young person who dreams of opportunity. A call to every grandmother who remembers what life was like before Labour came to power and changed the game.

June 1st my brothers and sisters is not just about politics.

It is about pride. It is about protection. It is about proving that this country belongs to the people, and the people stand with Labour.

And to those who have not always stood with us, those who may have supported other parties or who remain undecided, this call is for you too. This moment is bigger than politics. It is about defending the truth, preserving stability, and choosing progress over chaos. You may not have worn red before, but if you believe in moving Dominica forward, you are welcome in this movement. Stand with us. Let us protect this country together.

Because let me tell you something…

We have been through storms. We have been through pandemics. We have faced critics, doubters, and those who only rise up to tear down.

But Labour never ran. We rebuilt.

We lifted people out of the dust. We gave voice to the voiceless. And we did it with clean hands and a full heart.

And now they want to question us?

Now they want to pretend they care more about democracy than the party that brought dignity to every corner of this country?

We started electoral reform. We brought in the international experts. We put money behind the process. We made it happen.So do not let anyone twist the truth.

We are not afraid of reform. We are ready for it. We invited it. But we will not allow confusion and lies to weaken this country or silence the Labour voice.

That is why June 1st matters.

This is the moment we raise our voices, raise our flags, and raise our numbers!

This is the moment the nation sees that Labour is not tired, Labour is not hiding, Labour is not divided.

We are alive. We are present. We are rising!

So I say to you, from Capuchin to Scotts Head, from Penville to Fond St. Jean, Petite Soufriere to Atkinson, Belles to Layou Park get ready! Get your red! Get your neighbours! And join us in Dublanc on June 1st.

Let them see that this movement is not built on noise.

It is built on sweat and sacrifice. It is built on housing, healthcare, jobs, and justice. It is built on a government that shows up.

Labour is not just a party. It is a people. It is a purpose. It is a promise.

And on June 1st, we defend it with strength. With facts. With our feet on the ground and our hearts full of conviction.

I love this country too much to let it fall into the hands of pretenders. And I know you feel the same.

So let us stand with purpose. Let us speak with truth. Let us rise as one.

On June 1st, Labour moves forward – not with noise, but with clarity, conviction and unity.

We are ready. We are steady. We are together.