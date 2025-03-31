PM Skerrit clarifies electoral reform process, denies claims by opposition of irregularities

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Sunday, addressed the misinformation surrounding the recent vote in the Parliament of Dominica regarding the recently announced three significant electoral reforms. The reforms passed by Parliament on March 19 aim to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

While saying that it is importing to set the record straight, PM Skerrit said, “I will not stand by while unelected voices spread lies and distort the truth just for cheap political points. Dominica deserves better-truth, progress and leadership that uplifts, not divides.”

He reminded everyone that Dr Thompson Fontaine, who has no elected position or official position status in Dominica, has been making public statements suggesting that the electoral reform bill was rushed through with only two people speaking on it.

This comes after Dr Fontaine and his supporters have been creating havoc in the political environment of Dominica. Even on March 19, they protested outside the Parliament against these significant reforms and even tried to barge inside parliament.

According to the Prime Minister this is an outright lie and he highlighted the truth that several ministers and opposition members made their contributions on the bill including Attorney General Denise Charles Pemberton, Minister Melissa Skerrit, Minister Octavia Alfred, Minister Vince Henderson, Minister Anthony Charles, Minister Lorraine Henderson Reid, Minister Darren Pinard, Minister Reverend Blackmore, Minister Jesper Paul and Senator Delbert Parris.

Dr Skerrit also stressed the fact that this is a matter of public record, and it is available for everyone to see. Moreover, Dr Fontaine has gone as far as to say that Delbert Paris, his own deputy leader, made a mistake in voting for the bill, he further added saying that ‘This is a blatant contradiction.’

Notably, Paris took to the public domain to clearly explain his reasons for supporting key aspects of the reform and he never said that he made a mistake rather he acknowledged that while the bill is not perfect, it contains important provisions that are steps in the right direction, including cleaning the voters list and enhancing transparency. The Prime Minister emphasized that Senator Paris and the United Workers Party have consistently advocated for these measures and his vote was a reasoned and deliberate choice.

“So, I must ask, did Honorable Delbert Paris make a mistake as Doctor Thompson Fountain has stated publicly? Or is Doctor Fountain so desperate to discredit this process that he would throw his own deputy under the bus,” questioned PM Skerrit.

He further noted that his administration is committed to the truth, to progress and to ensuring and securing a future where democracy is respected and strengthened.