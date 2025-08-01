Bahamas: Triple shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Sunlight Cottage attack

Bahamas: A triple shooting incident in the Bahamas has left one dead and two critically injured on Thursday. According to the information, a female is also among the ones who were shot during this tragic incident which occurred at a business in Sunlight Cottage, off East Street around 5:30 PM.

The deceased has been identified as Julian Newbold who was ordering food when the shooting occurred.

Police confirmed that two gunmen in a small Japanese vehicle opened fire on two men shopping at an establishment in Sunlight Cottage, leaving one of them dead and two others hospitalised, including the other male victim and a female victim.

It is further said that the female employee of the business establishment is now in hospital nursing gunshot wounds after being caught in crossfire during an ambush on two men. One of the men was also transported to the hospital, added the police.

Police also expressed its concerns over the increasing crime statistics noting that the tragic incident has marked the country’s 51st murder for the year.

The police commissioner has confirmed that her team is actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances which led to the fatal shooting. Police also said that there are a number of CCTV cameras around the business establishment, and they hope to find the shooter’s identity soon.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Jomo Campbell also condemned the triple shooting incident and reiterated that the government has put in place several programs with which they hope will offer hope and assistance to people in the affected community.

Following the incident, the locals expressed their anger with the police officials and claimed that they are not doing anything to curb the crime situation. “Too many Clowns on these Bahamian forces that’s why they Entertaining this Circus of blood Shed in this Bahamas. Too many Forces Stationed right there in new providence for all this Senseless killing to be going on,” said a user named Peter while another said, “Jesus this a Lot of Shooting!”