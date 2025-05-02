EXCLUSIVE: Massive fire destroys buildings, Victoria Court in Bahamas

Fire trucks are currently battle a raging fire that is destroying Victoria Court building on Bay Street in the Bahamas.

Bahamas: A major fire broke out on Bay Street late yesterday which affected buildings in Elizabeth and Victoria Court in the Bahamas. The fire broke just some blocks from the Nassau Cruise Port and it engulfed multiple buildings and also destroyed at least a dozen apartment-style homes.

Following the fire spread across properties, people were seen evacuating from the scene.

According to the information, reports of the fire first reached the authorities around 8:30 pm on Thursday, with the blaze quickly affecting several buildings before spreading to Victoria Cout.

The firefighters upon reaching the incident site in the Bahamas tried to tackle the blaze however because the fire had spread to a massive area, it became very difficult for the authorities to control the blaze.

Reportedly, the firefighters are still on the site tackling the blaze and it has been more than five hours now that the fire started.

What caused the fire to erupt?

While it is not yet known what led to this massive fire, authorities are taking all measures to ensure the safety of people.

Communications Officer from the Office of the Prime Minister, Latrae Rahming, also confirmed that the airport has been temporarily closed to assist with efforts to combat the major fire which has completely destroyed a structure.

Authorities are also describing the response as a multi-agency effort. Prime Minister Phillip Davis, along with the Ministers of Social Security and Works, has been briefed on the situation and has authorised the complete deployment of resources to support firefighting efforts.

Several videos making rounds on social media show the wide extent in which the fire has spread within sometime with the firefighters trying to battle it.

One of the residences whose home engulfed fire belonged to the owner of Manila Grill which is a well-known spot among crew members during port calls, especially for Filipino cuisine. The owners also took to Facebook and posted a photo and asked everyone to pray for a miracle to stop the fire.

They further said that there are just a few fire trucks, and they are in need of more to stop the massive blaze completely.