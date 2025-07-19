Saturday, 19th July 2025
Bahamas records 49th murder of 2025 as 32-year-old gunned down near West Street

ShotSpotter technology reportedly alerted police just after midnight.

Bahamas: A man identified as 32-year-old Jimmy Laureville was shot dead during an incident occurred near Patton Street and West Street in the Bahamas, marking the country’s 49th murder for the year.  

It is reported that ShotSpotter Technology alerted the police control room shortly after midnight. Investigators reported that Laureville was a resident of the area, and he was walking on West Street when a small dark coloured Japanese car pulled up and opened fire in his direction. The suspects fled the crime scene heading north on West Street, said eyewitnesses.  

The shooting resulted in the victim being wounded fatally. When police officials arrived on the scene shortly after midnight, they found the lifeless body of the man with visible gunshot wounds. 

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital by however the victim succumbed to his injuries on the way and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.  

Following the incident, the victim’s partner Richardette Archer, was seen in an utter state of shock. She said that it will be hard to break the news to their 10-year-old son, especially as this is her second child who has lost a father to gun violence in the Bahamas.  

She further recalled that Laureville had stopped by to see his son earlier that day, but the child was asleep. Laureville told her he was going around the corner however moments later, she learned that he had been killed. 

Meanwhile, the police officials reported that the investigation into the incident has begun but what they have found so far is not enough to determine the exact motive of this tragic killing. “We're asking anyone, the general public, anyone with any information into this matter, to please contact Police Control room at 911919 or CID or any one of your local police stations to give us information so that we can assist us in investigating this,” said the police officer.  

The police officials are also urging the locals to stay alert and report to them immediately in case of any suspicion around them.  

