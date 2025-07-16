Bahamas sees 38% drop in homicides by mid-July 2025

Despite the drop in homicides, police say violent crimes such as armed robberies and sexual assaults remain a concern.

The Bahamas has released its crime statistics report which recorded a significant decrease in homicides as of mid-July, 2025. According to The Royal Bahamas Police, the island nation has recorded a 38% decrease in homicides compared to the same period last year.

According to the information, the police officials have recorded only 46 murders from January to mid-July, which marks a significant reduction compared to last year where 74 homicides were recorded around the same time.

In 2024 the country had recorded a staggering 119 murders, a rise from the 110 murders recorded in 2023.

Last year recorded about 10 homicides per month, but this year the country is currently standing to have fewer than 7 homicides per month.

With the latest homicide recorded being of a man shot while on his way home the shooting allegedly taking place on Armbrister Street in the Fox Hill late Friday night. The police have treated the case as a targeted shooting.

Wayne Munroe, the Minister of National Security said in June that the government is committed to keeping the criminal downward spiral as homicides are down 9 percent this year and there is a drop of 25 percent in overall crimes compared to last year.

Speaking at the House of assembly, Munroe added that the results that are now seen of reduced criminal activities in the country, are due to the joint efforts of law enforcement officers across the country, targeted operations and legislative changes that were made.

The police had reported that approximately 80 percent of murders involved firearms in 2024. So far into the year 2025, the police efforts led an operation that seized more that 300 illegal firearms, and more than 20,000 rounds of illegal ammunition.

Despite the significant decline in homicides this year, other violent crimes such as sexual assault and armed robberies still remains a concern.

The U.S. Department of State Level 2 travel advisory for the country still remains due to the ongoing risks of violent crimes specifically cited in New Province.

Authorities have warned the citizens to remain vigilant as homicides tend to spike in the summer period, with one of the highest records being from July 2024 where 14 murders were recorded in the month alone.

The police remain steadfast in their mission to reduce the violent crimes in the country through targeted operations and community policing initiatives, with the hope of citing less than 90 murders this year which will be potentially the lowest annual total since 2017.