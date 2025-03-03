Bahamas: Mother of 2 dies in tragic crash, police cite speeding as cause

Officers from the Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force investigated an incident in Eastern New Providence and found a woman dead at the junction of Eastern Road and Prince Charles Drive.

Bahamas: A woman, believed to be in her 20s, died after her vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the waters near the Yamcraw shoreline in New Providence, Bahamas. The fatal crash took place early Saturday morning around 2 am and the victim has been identified as Shyann Pierre and she is a mother of two.

Officers from the Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force investigated the incident in Eastern New Providence and found the woman dead at the juncture of the Eastern Road and Prince Charles Drive.

According to the eyewitnesses the woman’s body was found lying in the road during the early morning hours of Saturday and items from the car were reportedly scattered over the shoreline of the beach with a vehicle visibly overturned in the water.

Following the investigation, Superintendent Coran Jennings, second in command of the Traffic Division, informed the media that the woman was reportedly travelling east on Prince Charles Drive when she reached the intersection Yamcraw Road and drove her vehicle into the water.

Jennings stated that, at this time, investigators have not determined the cause of the accident however he revealed that the victim sustained injuries to the upper extremities of her body.

The investigators further revealed that emergency personnel including a tow truck was also called on the scene to retrieve the car from the water.

CCTV footage determines speed as factor of fatal crash

The police have also retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident which shows the tragic crash. The woman was driving a black Honda car which sustained significant damage, according to investigators.

Superintendent Jennings said that the traffic cops were called to the scene of the accident after 8 am, however authorities claim that the mishap occurred around 2 am.

While police are still investigating the incident, traffic officials revealed that the CCTV clearly shows that that speed was a likely factor which led to this deadly crash. The footage shows a black car barrelling east down Prince Charles drive over the junction which connects to the Eastern Road and into the water.