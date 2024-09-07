Family Torn Apart: Bahamas Man Gunned Down in Front of Wife and Children

Bahamas: A man was brutally shot and killed in front of his wife and children early Thursday morning, marking the 86th murder for the year in the Bahamas.



The family is devastated after they watched in horror as a husband and father were gunned down after being ambushed by three masked gunmen.



The broad daylight shooting sent shockwaves through the community as the man was reportedly preparing to take his children to school. The incident took place just outside the Deep South Plaza shortly after 9 am in the Cowpen Road area.



The police reported that the victim was identified as Eddie Miller, who was in his forties.



Officer in charge of the Southwestern Division, Chief Superintendent Tessa Newbold, provided the details of what unfolded in a business plaza on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Cowpen Road.



Newbold said that the officers responded and found the body of an adult male, who appeared to be in his 40s, lying with apparent gunshot wounds about the body.



"Miller, we know, was at the store in the south, shopping with his wife and kids, when three gunmen opened fire, hitting him multiple times about the body. EMS arrived on scene and reported him lifeless," she outlined.



The preliminary reports suggested that the male was approached by three dark males masked from a white vehicle, which fled and made good their escape west along the Copan Road area following the removal of Miller's body.



Miller's wife and kids were inconsolable by the time police arrived on the scene shortly after 9 am, asking the question repeatedly, "WHY THEY DO THAT?."



The residents and workers emphasized that they were stunned by the sounds of gunshots. An employee of a food truck in the area, Judy Davis, said while serving customers at the time shots rang out, she was in shock.



She said, "Everybody moved away from the window. To be honest, I was not even able to get down. When they say get down low. I stood right up, and the only thing I said was Jesus, Jesus, have mercy this morning."



Notably, the man is famous in his area and is known by everyone as the coolest guy going. His death has left not only his family shocked but everyone who knew him.



The investigations also revealed that the victim was a regular customer of the convenient store and on the day of the incident, he stopped by like he usually did.



While the police have not been able to establish any motive for the murder yet, they have launched an investigation and are trying to figure out the exact details behind this brutal killing.