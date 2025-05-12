Bahamas: Man gunned down on Mother’s Day weekend, murder toll rises to 39

Police responded to gunfire reports on Comfort Street, off Hay Street, in the Bahamas around 11:30 pm.

Bahamas: The police officials in the Bahamas are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Comfort and Hay Streets, where a man was found dead at the scene. This tragic incident which occurred on Mother’s Day weekend has pushed the country’s murder toll for this year to 39.

According to the information, the incident took place on Saturday, May 10 and claimed the life of an adult male. It is reported that around 11:30 pm, police officials responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Comfort Street, which is located off Hay Street in the Bahamas.

Upon arrival, officials found an unresponsive man lying on the ground with visible gunshot wounds. The police called Emergency Medical Services who visited the site but confirmed that the victim showed no signs of life.

Initial reports revealed that the victim was in a nearby park when two unknown individuals on a motorcycle allegedly approached and opened fire on him. The victim tried to escape but collapsed on Comfort Street because of his injuries.

Police further revealed that they have taken a 22-year-old man into custody in connection with this incident and investigations are still ongoing.

While sharing the update of the latest homicide, Police Press Liason Ch Supt Sheria King said that the latest victim was a man in his 20s who was at a local park when two armed men approached him and fired shots. “He ran away before collapsing at a residence,” she added.

Several locals have expressed condolences following the tragic incident, with some taking to Facebook to share their sympathies.

“Don't know why this is so shocking when we live in a Godless society... leaders have no morals... us as a people have no morals.... the Christians aren't living right so what u think about the rest of us... the devil is loving this!!! No GOD no change,” said a local named Young Bernard while another said, “Everyone want blame the government, we need to take accountability and stop always resorts to killings.”