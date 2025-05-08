Bahamas Pig Beach Nightmare: Florida woman’s face disfigured by flesh-eating parasite

Bahamas: A young woman from Florida, who is in her 30s, developed a mysterious illness named ‘Ascaris Suum’ after she visited a popular Pig Beach on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. According to the information, the illness left her with years of suffering and a complex medical journey.

The woman’s sister Monek Monique Carr took to Facebook to share the horrifying experience and said that her sister’s symptoms began shortly after holding a baby pig during the excursion.

“At the excursion my sister held a baby pig for most of the duration of their time on the pig beach. My mom took lots of pictures of my sister holding the baby pig up to her face and walking around with it,” said the woman’s sister.

Carr said that her sister developed severe skin lesions, headaches and a sensation of parasites moving inside her body. Despite consulting multiple doctors and hospitals in New York, her condition remained undiagnosed for more than six years.

The woman’s condition deteriorated significantly and caused her to experience intense pain, and she also faced difficult in eating along with a constant feeling of parasites crawling under her skin.

The sister said that her sister had outbreaks on her face, and she would go to doctors and a few hospitals in New York, but no one would take her seriously because ‘she really started to look like someone drugged up from crack.’

“As the years went on it got worse. My sister couldn’t open her mouth to eat solid food anymore, the pain in her gums was terrible. When she did eat, she felt like things were running to the food in the throat for her first bite making her feel a closing sensation. Before her mouth got really bad, she could eat all the time and never feel full,” she added.

Earlier this year, the woman told her mother that she was afraid of the fact that she was going to die. Following which, her mother confided in a coworker who told her about a medicine in Mexico for parasites. The woman’s mother immediately ordered the same from her and took the entire box full of medicine out of fear, without reading the directions. This caused the worms inside her body to start coming out from everywhere which caused panic.

Lab tests later confirmed that she was infected with Ascaris Suum, a type of parasitic roundworm commonly found in pigs.

While sharing this horrifying experience, Carr alerted everyone about the potential health risks associated with interacting with animals in tourist sites. As the woman's family seeks answers and treatment, they are urging others to exercise caution when visiting Pig Beach in the Bahamas and similar attractions.