Nassau Cruise Port sets new record with over 31,000 passengers in a single day

Bahamas: The Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas has recorded another significant milestone by welcoming a record-breaking 31,011 passengers in a single day on April 8, 2025. While sharing the development on its official Facebook account, the port authorities said that this marked the second time this year that they surpassed their daily passenger record.

These passengers arrived aboard five majestic cruises including Liberty of the Seas, Carnival Paradise, Disney Dream, Carnival Celebration and Utopia of the Seas.

According to the authorities, the arrival of these thousands of cruise passengers solidifies the position of Nassau as a premier destination in the cruise industry.

Mike Maura Jr CEO and Director at Nassau Cruise Port made the announcement of the new record at the Bahamas Media Breakfast during Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida said that this remarkable achievement shows the growing appeal of Nassau among travellers and the unwavering efforts of the team to offer world-class experiences.

He said that breaking their own record twice in the same year is a testament to the momentum the team is building as they continue to invest in the future of Nassau. Earlier, the port welcomed an incredible 30,538 passengers in a single day on March 11, 2025.

The CEO further talked about the team’s efforts in delivering the best services and said that being able to offer something that is unique and Authentically Bahamian allows even greater value and appreciation from visitors.

He outlined that engagement with the cruise industry and passengers as well as helping community partners – such as business owners, taxi drivers, tour operators and others – to understand the market, the industry, and how they can thrive within these systems will be pivotal to the sustainability and evolution of the destinations.

Mike Maura Jr also emphasised that the Nassau Cruise Port is projecting 6.5 million passengers and $78 million in revenue for 2025, following this new milestone of welcoming 31,011 visitors in a single day. This is up around 15 percent from 2024 and marks a huge milestone for the cruise tourism industry and the overall economy of the Bahamas.