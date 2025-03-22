Bahamas sets record as Nassau Cruise Port welcomes 30,538 visitors in a single day

The record-breaking arrival of 30,538 visitors at Nassau Cruise Port not only marked a milestone but also provided a significant boost to the local economy.

Bahamas: In a significant development, the Nassau Cruise Port has welcomed an impressive 30,538 cruise passengers within a single day on March 11, 2025. This marked a new milestone in the Bahamian tourism industry with the tourism officials saying that it underscores the continued growth and popularity of the Bahamas as a top cruise destination.

According to the officials, this increase in passenger arrivals was driven by a mix of significant cruise lines with six ships docking at the port that day including Disney Dream, MSC Seaside and four Royal Caribbean Cruise Line vessels-Symphony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas.

CEO and Director of Nassau Cruise Port Mike Maura Jr expressed his thrill on this incredible achievement and said that breaking this passenger record is a testament to the dedication and hardwork of the team, local partners and the Bahamian people. He added that beyond the numbers, it is about the joy of seeing couples, families and friends making lasting memories together.

“It’s the smiling faces and the shared experiences that make Nassau such a special destination for cruise passengers,” he added.

The record-breaking day was not a major achievement for the Nassau Cruise Port but also had a positive impact on the local economy. With the arrival of hundreds and thousands of passengers every day, the port plays a significant role in driving commerce and supporting local businesses including shore excursion operators, retailers and restaurants.

Notably, the port has made major strides in enhancing its services and facilities since its $300 million transformation was completed in 2023 which ensured that it continues to provide world-class experience for passengers.

As the tourism officials anticipates the next phase of the growth of the port, they said that they will be investing $2 million this year to enhance ground transportation services and to provide additional ferry terminal capacity which will serve the Royal Caribbean Paradise Island Beach Club, set to kick off operations in December 2025.

Several new amenities such as the newly opened Shore Break restaurant and the pool day club experience, which is under construction, will be supporting the Nassau Cruise Port plan to handle record numbers of visitors while also maintaining its renowned hospitality.

CEO Maura also emphasized that NCP is poised for continued success as it expects welcoming 6.5 million passengers this year (up around 15% from 2024) while the revenues are anticipated to increase from $49m in 2024 to $78m this year.

As compared to 2023, the cruise ship calls to NCP increased by a whopping 12 percent in January and 19 percent in February. The passenger numbers also increased with more than 50,000 more visitors (an 11% increase) in January and more than 57,000 more passengers (a 13% increase) in February.

Maura said that the passenger record set on March 11, 2025, marks the start of what promises to be another banner year for Bahamas.