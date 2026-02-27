Antigua: Randy Baltimore unveils 3-pillar agenda as St Philip’s North braces for by-election on Mar 16 

This by-election follows the resignation of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate Sir Robin Yearwood who served as the Member of Parliament for the area for 50 years.

Antigua and Barbuda: With nomination day complete and the campaign clock ticking, St Philip’s North is once again bracing for a high-stakes political showdown. On Wednesday, United Progressive Party’s Alex Browne and Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s Randy Baltimore filed their nominations for the March 16 by-election and has set the stage for what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched political contests since the 2023 general election.

This by-election follows the resignation of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate Sir Robin Yearwood who served as the Member of Parliament for the area for 50 years.

Ahead of the by-election, ABLP candidate Randy Baltimore has publicly outlined a three pillar development agenda which is aimed at addressing key concerns within the constituency.

While speaking during a meeting last week, Baltimore said that his proposed framework is centered on environmental stewardship, youth empowerment and community partnership. He described these three areas as foundational priorities which he said are intended to guide decision-making and development initiatives within the constituency.

In his address, he emphasized that St Philip’s North is made up of hardworking men and women, strong families, determined young people and elders whose wisdom has helped shape who he is today. He further said, “We've made progress and we can go even further together.” The ABLP candidate said that his focus is simple ‘practical progress, real community development and leadership that stays accountable to the people’.

Environmental focus

Talking about his first pillar of environmental stewardship, he said that the island nation is blessed with natural beauty and it's the land, coastline and the resources which makes the St Philip’s North constituency special. Baltimore highlighted the importance of preserving the natural landscape of St. Philip’s North which includes coastal communities and agricultural areas. He noted that responsible land use, coastal protection and community awareness would be central components of this approach.

He indicated that environmental planning must align with long-term sustainability while supporting economic activity in areas such as tourism and small-scale agriculture.

Youth empowerment

Randy Baltimore also pointed towards youth engagement as a major focus area. According to him, a strong community is built when people have opportunities to grow and that is his aim for the empowerment of young people and the community to grow.

He stressed that his goal is to support programs that build skills, confidence and clear pathways to success and added that creating opportunities for young people within the constituency is critical to reducing social challenges and strengthening long-term community stability.

Community partnership

The third pillar of his campaign community partnership emphasises collaboration between residents, local organisations and central government agencies. Baltimore said stronger coordination and consistent engagement with constituents would be necessary to address infrastructure concerns, healthcare access and community development projects.

“That includes our youths, our working families and every resident striving to move ahead. When people are equipped, the whole community rises because growth isn't personal. It becomes communitywide in all the land and all around us. When our people grow, St. Philip’s North grows,” he noted.

He noted that open communication and structured planning would be central to delivering measurable outcomes.