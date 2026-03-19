PNM in Turmoil? Keith Rowley reveals he was not invited to party’s 70th anniversary 

Dr Rowley insists he was not formally invited to the party’s 70th celebrations despite PNM claims of a hand-delivered invitation.

Trinidad and Tobago: The major opposition in Trinidad and Tobago People’s National Movement (PNM) appears to be facing a growing internal conflict after former political leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed that he was not invited to the party’s 70th anniversary celebrations held in January 2026. The revelation made by Rowley in a video shared online has sparked questions about unity and leadership dynamic within the organisation.

In the video, Rowley was heard saying, “My colleagues didn’t invite me… I ran the PNM for 15 years, 5 years in opposition, 10 years in government, won 2 general elections, and the PNM is celebrating 70 years as a political party in this country, and I had to hear about it.”

After the statement made rounds on social media, the PNM firmly rejected claims and said that an official invitation was in fact issued and delivered at the residence of the former leader.

The political party issued a statement on social media and outlined that a general invitation had been extended to all members in keeping with party traditions. The event was held on January 26, 2026 at the Winifred Atwell Auditorium, Queen's Hall.

The party further said that as is customary for special invitees, a formal letter was prepared for Dr Keith Rowley through the Office of the General Secretary. According to the PNM, the letter was dated January 21 and hand-delivered to his residence on January 22.

The anniversary event had reportedly drawn a large turnout with hundreds of people in attendance including party executives, Members of Parliament as well as local government officials.

While addressing the situation, the party acknowledged Dr Rowley’s absence but described it as regrettable and added that it hopes he will participate in future activities planned to mark the organisation’s platinum jubilee. An image of the invitation reportedly sent to Dr Rowley was also shared alongside the statement.

Meanwhile, Dr Rowley is still maintaining that he was not invited to the 70th anniversary celebrations of the People’s National Movement. He dismissed the party’s claims and said he stands by his statement and insisted that he has not received any formal notice.

“So I am a liar? I will not be sparring with them but will stand by my statement,” he said.

The dispute has also drawn criticism internally, with former minister Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal suggesting the party’s public response to Rowley was unnecessary and risked damaging its image while potentially benefiting the opposition.