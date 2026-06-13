Trinidad: 15-year-old dies after collapsing at home, cause under investigation

A 15-year-old girl from Trinidad and Tobago collapsed at her Petit Valley home and later died at hospital, with police awaiting post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Trinidad and Tobago: Fifteen-year-old, Amy Reverand, of Cassia Drive, Petit Valley, Trinidad and Tobago girl died on Wednesday, June 10 after collapsing at her home. According to the police report, the teenage girl complained of a headache to her mother, Maria Walcott, around 3:45 p.m.

Walcott stated that she offered her daughter, Amy some soup to eat and shortly after that, Amy went to use the bathroom. When she didn’t return for a while, checks were made by Walcott and she found her daughter lying unconscious on the bathroom floor.

She immediately contacted the Emergency health personnel who responded and reported along with officers from the West End Police Station. Amy was rushed to the St James Infirmary, where a team of doctors attended her. She was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

Police reported that there were no signs of violence on the girl’s body. Post-mortem examinations are underway as the police await the results to determine the cause of death.

Amy’s mother told the officers that Amy had been suffering from depression and had previously been examined for the condition. She mentioned that her daughter was not on any medications. Investigators further found an electronic cigarette in the teenager’s room. Walcott said that she was unaware that her daughter had been using the device.

The sudden death of the teenager has left the entire community in shock with officials taking to Facebook to express their condolences to the victim’s mother. The Ministry of Education as well as the St. Joseph Convent POS authority expressed their sincerest condolences.

“The sudden death of a 15-year-old student has sent shockwaves through her school community, with classmates, teachers and relatives left grappling with unanswered questions as investigators await the results of a post-mortem examination,” noted the school authority.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education also extended its deepest condolences to Amy’s family, describing her death as the loss of a young life that has deeply affected the school community.