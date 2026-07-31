Global music icon Janet Jackson explores St. Kitts' UNESCO World Heritage Fortress

Janet Jackson toured the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park and dined at 1762 Gibraltar Gastrolounge during her visit to St. Kitts.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Janet Jackson, the Global music icon and multi-award winning superstar has been spotted exploring St. Kitts, as several local outlets and social media accounts shared details of her visit this week.

The five-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee visited and toured the UNESCO World Heritage Site Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, exploring its panoramic breathtaking views and centuries of Caribbean history. She also dined at 1762 Gibraltar Gastrolounge during her stay.

My St. Kitts featured a social media post saying, "Multi-award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and global music icon Janet Jackson is experiencing the beauty of our island St. Kitts."

The post further read, “She also savoured the culinary artistry at 1762 Gibraltar Gastrolounge adding another memorable experience to her time in St. Kitts.

We are honoured to welcome this truly remarkable icon to our shores.”

Time Caribbean also featured Janet in their social media post saying, “Another major international star choosing St. Kitts. And what a beautiful spotlight for the destination.“

St. Kitts Nevis Riddim, also featured Jackson’s visit and welcomed her to the Federation.

“We are delighted to welcome one of the world’s most celebrated entertainers to our beautiful Federation.”

Freedom FM 106.5 reported the visit, noting that Jackson is a five-time Grammy winner and the performer behind 10 Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits. They added that Jackson's 2026 album "Rhythm Nation 1814" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.

“Jackson is a five-time Grammy winner, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and the performer behind 10 Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits. In 2026, her landmark album “Rhythm Nation 1814” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Welcome to St. Kitts, Janet!”

Photos and posts featuring Jackson's visit to Brimstone Hill Fortress have circulated widely on social media, including from the local fan accounts.

Jackson's visit significantly adds to a growing list of high-profile celebrities visiting St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Federation has increasingly positioned itself as a luxury Caribbean destination in recent years.