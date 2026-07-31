Two arrested after suspected Sea Turtle Poaching in Tobago

Wildlife officers found suspected poached sea turtle remains, eggs, and meat during an enforcement operation at Lambeau Beach, leading to the arrest of two men.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men have been arrested after wildlife authorities found suspected poached sea turtle remains during an enforcement operation at lambeau beach in Tobago early Thursday morning.

The Division of Environment, Climate Resilience and Energy (DECRE) said that the operation was carried out at around 9:00 am by officers from the Department of Natural Resources and Forestry (DNRF).

During the operation, they found what is believed to be a dead sea turtle and a number of turtle eggs and turtle meat suspected to have been illegally taken from a nesting site.

The two suspects have been taken to the Shirvan Police Station, where investigations are still ongoing.

The operation was conducted by Game Warden I Lirlyn Craig Roberts, Forester I Govinda Ramlogan and Forester II Bheemal Ramlogan.

DECRE reminded the public that sea turtles are protected under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and are listed as Environmentally Sensitive Species under the Environmental Management Act.

The Division said that hunting, killing, possessing, or selling sea turtles and their eggs is a serious crime. Any person found guilty may be fined up to TT$100,000, imprisoned for two years, or both.

The Division of Environment, Climate Resilience and Energy also praised the officers who took part in the operation. “DECRE commends the professionalism and vigilance of the officers involved and reminds members of the public that wildlife crimes can be reported to the Department or the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” shared the department via an official press statement.”

Tobago is known for its nesting sea turtles like Giant leatherbacks, hawksbills, and green turtles that come ashore at night to lay eggs. Key nesting sites include Turtle Beach (Courland Bay), Grafton Beach, and Back Bay.

The island also conducts guided tours and permits for night viewing. These include precautions like maintaining a safe distance from the turtles, not using flashlights or white light, and not crowding or touching the turtles.