Tobago boys hailed as heroes after rescuing trapped leatherback turtle

Using a small pair of scissors, they carefully cut the rope without injuring the turtle or its flippers, freeing the massive animal to return to the sea.

Trinidad and Tobago: A video of a group boys from Tobago went viral and is being praised on social media for saving a turtle, who was trapped in the sea water. The turtle seems to be of Leatherback (largest) species due to its size. It was unable to swim or move as it had a yellow rope tied all around it.

The boys acted careful to avoid causing harm. They worked as a team as they first moved aside the boat next to the turtle and then removed the rope piece by piece. They also used a small scissor to cut off the rope without harming the turtle or its flipper.

After the rope was cut, the large turtle slowly started to walk away. The boys continued to help him by pouring little amounts of water on it and walked with it to see any signs of injury. The animal was finally able to swim in the water after a little struggle.

Many viewers have lauded the boys for their action in saving the turtle and protecting marine life. “Guys hats off to all of u,our wildlife is priceless to all of us,” said Cliff Ferreira on Facebook, while Sunita Siew commented, “This is so heartwarming to see brought tears to my eyes , truly God's angels put in place to help her.”

Netizens are also urging the need to protect the environment and the creatures that inhabit it. Ronald Springer stated, “This would have been not necessary, if we only treated our seas better. I live in Tobago and free dive often and sometimes what is seen underwater is absolutely horrendous. Great job guy!.”

Tobago is famous for sea turtle nesting and viewing, with peak season between March to September. Major nesting sites for Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Green turtles include Turtle Beach, Grafton Beach, and Back Bay.