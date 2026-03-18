7Air Cargo launches Miami-Saint Lucia route with successful inaugural flight 

New route operated by 7Air with logistics managed by 7Air Cargo aims to boost trade and connectivity.

Saint Lucia: 7Air Cargo has officially completed its inaugural flight to Saint Lucia, expanding regional logistics connectivity. The airline confirmed the successful completion of its maiden flight to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) on Monday.

This new service has marked the launch of a new weekly cargo service between Miami and Saint Lucia. 7Air Cargo serves as the logistics operations company while 7Air itself is the airline operating the flights.

Operated in collaboration with West Tech Shipping, the service boosts logistics connectivity between Miami and the Eastern Caribbean and provides businesses, freight forwarders and residents with more consistent air freight capacity.

This service supports 7Air Cargo’s expansion across the Caribbean region and is anticipated to benefit sectors including retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, agriculture and distribution. It will initially operate once every week but has plans to expand to twice weekly service based on demand.

CEO of 7Air Cargo, Ariel Rodriguez said that the inaugural flight into Saint Lucia marks a significant step in 7Air Cargo’s growth across the Caribbean. He said that together with West Tech Shipping, the company is delivering a reliable cargo solution which supports trade and enhances access to global markets. Using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the service can transport between 20 to 21 tons of cargo per flight.

He further noted that the introduction of this route reflects the growing demand for efficient and dependable cargo services in the region, especially as Caribbean economies continue to expand and diversify. He emphasised that enhancing air freight connectivity is essential for boosting supply chains, reducing delivery times and supporting local businesses in accessing global markets.

Industry stakeholders in Saint Lucia have welcomed the new service and has highlighted its potential to improve the movement of goods, especially perishable items and time sensitive shipments. The enhanced connectivity is also expected to support small and medium sized enterprises by providing faster and more reliable export and import options.