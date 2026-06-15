Grenadian Soca Star V’ghn earns seven nominations at Caribbean Music Awards 2026

The seven nominations place V’ghn among the most recognised artists this year, as the Caribbean Music Awards expands its categories and celebrates over 250 nominees across multiple regional genres.

Grenada: V'ghn, a Grenadian soca artist and songwriter, has received seven nominations in the Caribbean Music Awards 2026, making him one of the most nominated artists of the year. The achievement highlights another major success for the singer as one of Grenada’s most recognized musical talents. V’ghn takes the second place with several regional stars, while dancehall artist Lady Lava leads with nine nominations.

“V’ghn has been nominated for 7 categories in the Caribbean music awards making him joint 2nd most nominated artist in the awards!.. go vote for the Grenadian bad boy,” shared the artist via his official Facebook account.

Confirmed among the categories include Soca Performer of the Year, Soca Collaboration for “Jab Decisions” featuring Tera D Governor, and the Soca Impact Award.

The Caribbean Music Awards recognizes and honors the success of Caribbean artists, producers, entertainers, and cultural contributors. The awards features various genres like soca, dancehall, reggae, bouyon, chutney soca, konpa, and other forms of Caribbean music.

More than 250 nominees have been featured this year in over 40 categories, making it one of the largest editions of the award ceremony in its history. New categories have also been introduced to encourage emerging Caribbean music styles and cultural movements.

Some of the categories of the Caribbean Music Awards 2026 are:-

Soca — Performer of the Year

Kes

Lady Lava

Machel Montano

Mr. Killa

Nadia Batson

Patrice Roberts

V’ghn

Voice

Jab — Song of the Year

Lil Kerry — “Bury All”

Dirty Dog & Capital Jab — “Capital Anthem”

Tallpree & Smokie — “Do for Do”

Dred Lion — “Grease It”

V’ghn & Terra D Governor — “Jab Decisions”

Muddy — “Payroll”

Khalifah, MC Straker & Greg Boss — “Same Boat”

People’s Choice

Alkaline

Dexta Daps

Kes

Lady Lava

Shenseea

Voice

Vybz Kartel

Yung Bredda

Reggae — Album of the Year