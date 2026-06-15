2026-06-15 10:10:33
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grenadian Soca Star V’ghn earns seven nominations at Caribbean Music Awards 2026

The seven nominations place V’ghn among the most recognised artists this year, as the Caribbean Music Awards expands its categories and celebrates over 250 nominees across multiple regional genres.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Grenada: V'ghn, a Grenadian soca artist and songwriter, has received seven nominations in the Caribbean Music Awards 2026, making him one of the most nominated artists of the year. The achievement highlights another major success for the singer as one of Grenada’s most recognized musical talents. V’ghn takes the second place with several regional stars, while dancehall artist Lady Lava leads with nine nominations.

V’ghn has been nominated for 7 categories in the Caribbean music awards making him joint 2nd most nominated artist in the awards!.. go vote for the Grenadian bad boy,” shared the artist via his official Facebook account.

Confirmed among the categories include Soca Performer of the Year, Soca Collaboration for “Jab Decisions” featuring Tera D Governor, and the Soca Impact Award.

The Caribbean Music Awards recognizes and honors the success of Caribbean artists, producers, entertainers, and cultural contributors. The awards features various genres like soca, dancehall, reggae, bouyon, chutney soca, konpa, and other forms of Caribbean music.

More than 250 nominees have been featured this year in over 40 categories, making it one of the largest editions of the award ceremony in its history. New categories have also been introduced to encourage emerging Caribbean music styles and cultural movements.

Some of the categories of the Caribbean Music Awards 2026 are:-

Soca — Performer of the Year

  • Kes

  • Lady Lava

  • Machel Montano

  • Mr. Killa

  • Nadia Batson

  • Patrice Roberts

  • V’ghn

  • Voice

Jab — Song of the Year

  • Lil Kerry — “Bury All”

  • Dirty Dog & Capital Jab — “Capital Anthem”

  • Tallpree & Smokie — “Do for Do”

  • Dred Lion — “Grease It”

  • V’ghn & Terra D Governor — “Jab Decisions”

  • Muddy — “Payroll”

  • Khalifah, MC Straker & Greg Boss — “Same Boat”

People’s Choice

  • Alkaline

  • Dexta Daps

  • Kes

  • Lady Lava

  • Shenseea

  • Voice

  • Vybz Kartel

  • Yung Bredda

Reggae — Album of the Year

  • Keznamdi — Blxxd & Fyah

  • Chronixx — Exile

  • Glen Washington — Feeling Irie

  • Sanchez — Jamdown

  • Jesse Royal — No Place Like Home

  • Lila Iké — Treasure Self Love

  • Duane Stephenson — Weekend Dude

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Kenny Anthony.
Uncategorised

St Lucia: MP hits out at ‘dangerous’ political arrests

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Uncategorised

St Vincent and Grenadines smallest nation to hold coveted UN security cou...

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Uncategorised

Cayman: 9 more COVID-19 Case; 150 in total

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Uncategorised

Exclusive: Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi is in Cuba? 

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis government to regularise STEP workers in first quarter...

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Guyana: Night flights resume at Cheddi Jagan Intl Airport after runway repairs
Uncategorised

Guyana: Night flights resume at Cheddi Jagan Intl Airport after runway re...

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew delivered a powerful address during the 92nd conference of the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party
Caribbean

Labour Party took bold reforms to combat crisis from previous govt: PM Dr...

2026-06-15 09:38:29

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis and Indonesia seek momentum in bilateral ties

2026-06-15 09:38:29