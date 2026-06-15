Grenadian Soca Star V’ghn earns seven nominations at Caribbean Music Awards 2026
The seven nominations place V’ghn among the most recognised artists this year, as the Caribbean Music Awards expands its categories and celebrates over 250 nominees across multiple regional genres.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Grenada: V'ghn, a Grenadian soca artist and songwriter, has received seven nominations in the Caribbean Music Awards 2026, making him one of the most nominated artists of the year. The achievement highlights another major success for the singer as one of Grenada’s most recognized musical talents. V’ghn takes the second place with several regional stars, while dancehall artist Lady Lava leads with nine nominations.
“V’ghn has been nominated for 7 categories in the Caribbean music awards making him joint 2nd most nominated artist in the awards!.. go vote for the Grenadian bad boy,” shared the artist via his official Facebook account.
Confirmed among the categories include Soca Performer of the Year, Soca Collaboration for “Jab Decisions” featuring Tera D Governor, and the Soca Impact Award.
The Caribbean Music Awards recognizes and honors the success of Caribbean artists, producers, entertainers, and cultural contributors. The awards features various genres like soca, dancehall, reggae, bouyon, chutney soca, konpa, and other forms of Caribbean music.
More than 250 nominees have been featured this year in over 40 categories, making it one of the largest editions of the award ceremony in its history. New categories have also been introduced to encourage emerging Caribbean music styles and cultural movements.
Some of the categories of the Caribbean Music Awards 2026 are:-
Soca — Performer of the Year
Kes
Lady Lava
Machel Montano
Mr. Killa
Nadia Batson
Patrice Roberts
V’ghn
Voice
Jab — Song of the Year
Lil Kerry — “Bury All”
Dirty Dog & Capital Jab — “Capital Anthem”
Tallpree & Smokie — “Do for Do”
Dred Lion — “Grease It”
V’ghn & Terra D Governor — “Jab Decisions”
Muddy — “Payroll”
Khalifah, MC Straker & Greg Boss — “Same Boat”
People’s Choice
Alkaline
Dexta Daps
Kes
Lady Lava
Shenseea
Voice
Vybz Kartel
Yung Bredda
Reggae — Album of the Year
Keznamdi — Blxxd & Fyah
Chronixx — Exile
Glen Washington — Feeling Irie
Sanchez — Jamdown
Jesse Royal — No Place Like Home
Lila Iké — Treasure Self Love
Duane Stephenson — Weekend Dude
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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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