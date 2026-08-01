Grenada: Lindon Victor makes Commonwealth Games history with 3rd consecutive decathlon gold

Grenada: A renowned athlete from Grenada Lindon Victor has marked another historic milestone by claiming his third consecutive men’s decathlon title and winning the gold for the nation, with the season best score of 8,096 points in the Commonwealth Games at the Scotstoun Stadium on Friday, July 31.

The 33-year-old Grenadian raised three fingers in the air in celebration after finishing the 1500m and taking Decathlon gold for the third time.

Victor has previously claimed the gold on the Gold Coast in 2018 and in Birmingham in 2022. He now stands alone as the only decathlete in Commonwealth history to win three gold medals in a row.

Victor's win came despite his best discus throw getting discounted after it was measured incorrectly. Season's bests in the pole vault and javelin helped him stay far enough ahead of 2020 Olympic champion Damian Warner.

Speaking after the event, Warner said, “It wasn't the prettiest Decathlon and it wasn't the best conditions, but to be able to come out and win this three times. I feel blessed,” Victor said.

“I'm one of the better second-day athletes out there but it didn’t start off well at all.”

“I just tried to stay locked in and tried to stay focused and listen to the people in my corner. They always believed that there was a chance that I could win it,” he added.

While reminiscing his previous wins the athlete noted, “Back in 2018 (in Gold Coast) if my events were bad, I felt like I would have got in my own head, but we say now ‘it’s a Decathlon and anything can happen’. You just have to stay in it.”

“Grenada pours so much love into me and this is my way of showing love back to them. They supported me even when I messed up in multiple events. They've always had my back.”

Victor defeated Canada’s Damian Warner, who claimed Silver with 8,036 points, followed by India’s Tejaswin Shankar, who took Bronze, scoring 7,976 points.