Winair launches daily direct flights between St Maarten and Nevis 

St Kitts and Nevis: A new air link has made it easier than ever to explore two of the most charming islands of the Caribbean as Winair has just announced the launch of daily direct flights between St Maarten and Nevis. This service, according to the airline, kicked off from November 3, 2025, onwards.

The service will run until December 12, 2025, with the round trip price starting from USD 221 including all taxes and fees. Taking to Facebook, the airline announced the development and said, “Slow down and soak up the magic of Nevis. With Winair, paradise is just a flight away. Book now on winiar.sx.”

The flights will depart Nevis at 7 am on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and will depart St Maarten at 6 20 in the evening on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

While making the announcement, the airline noted that this new route will provide seamless connections for individuals seeking to travel to St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport and will offer a faster and more convenient way to reach the island of Nevis.

The quick and short flight will further increase access for visitors coming from major gateways from across the Europe, the United States and Canada. The flight will take just 35 minutes to travel between the two destinations.

The launch of this new daily service comes as both the destinations continue to see increasing visitor arrivals, with the island of Nevis in particular reporting robust demand for boutique luxury stays as well as experiential travel.

These flights come at an ideal time, offering the travellers with easy access to both the destinations ahead of the peak winter season. The visitors as well as the diaspora who are looking to enjoy the Christmas feel in Nevis and St Maarten will take benefit of these direct flights, giving a major boost to the overall tourism sectors of both nations.