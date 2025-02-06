Saint Lucia to receive 7 cruise ships on Friday

Over 5,500 passengers have already secured prescheduled packages, set to explore the diverse tourist hotspots of the island nation.

Saint Lucia is set to welcome a seven cruise ships across different ports on Friday. With a combined passenger capacity of 6,524, this influx is anticipated to provide a major economic boost to the tourism sector of the island.

Of these passengers, over 5500 have already booked prescheduled packages through which they will be exploring the various tourist hotspots of the island nation.

Among the cruise vessels which are set to arrive include Vision of the Seas and Norwegian Viva both of which will be docking at Port Castries while the Royal Clipper will also be making a brief stop there. Emerald Sakara, Evrima and Sea Cloud will berth in Soufrière, offering passengers direct access to the iconic Pitons of the island and its various adventure experiences.

Meanwhile, a small cruise Le Champlain will berth in Vieux Fort and will provide diverse economic opportunities for business in the south of Saint Lucia.

CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Louis EA Lewis lauded this development and said that the island is eager to welcome this influx in cruises and visitors. He said that Saint Lucia which is recognised as the Leading Adventure Tourism Destination of the Caribbean is well-positioned to offer visitors with an immersive experience filled with thrilling excursions from ziplining through lush rainforests and soaking in the warmth of the volcanic mud baths to diving into the vibrant marine life.

Lewis added that tour operators, taxi drivers, local artisans and hospitality businesses are among the ones expected to benefit significantly from the increased activity. He said that this will reinforce the crucial role that cruise tourism plays in the economy of the island.

With the hundreds and thousands of passengers arriving to the island, CEO Lewis expects a major push to the overall economy and increase in business for local vendors including cab drives, tour guides and more. He further reiterated his commitment towards enhancing the overall offerings for the visitors and make Saint Lucia a premier destination for cruise tourism.