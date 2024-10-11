Cruise Season 2024-25: Saint Lucia anticipates to welcome 459 calls with 823,132 passengers

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority officially declared the start of the 2024/2025 cruise tourism season on the island on Thursday. The island welcomed Celebrity Summit and Rhapsody of the Seas with a taste of Saint Lucian culture and cuisine.



According to the projections, the 2024 data shows that Saint Lucia has not only recovered but has also surpassed pre-pandemic numbers. With 823,132 passengers and 459 cruise calls, 2024 marks a new high in cruise activity.



The 34% increase in passengers and 74% rise in cruise calls from 2023 are strong indicators of the growing appeal of St. Lucia as a premier cruise destination. 2024 will represent the best year for cruise tourism in Saint Lucia surpassing 2019, which was previously the best year.



The authorities further said that they are all set to welcome cruise ships and their guests, and the vibrant island is ready to showcase its stunning landscapes, warm hospitality, and rich culture.



While announcing the opening, the Tourism Authority noted that exciting things await in the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, from exploring the lush rainforests and breathtaking beaches to enjoying Sulphur Springs and mud baths, ATV Experiences, ziplining, and so much more.

They further invited the cruise passengers to explore the island and indulge in its diverse offerings. “We can't wait for you to discover the magic of Saint Lucia while savouring delicious local cuisine and experiencing our unique traditions,” added the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.





In addition to this, they also thanked their partners, stakeholders and the local community for their unwavering support noting, “Let’s make this season unforgettable!”



As the tourism season approaches, the vendors are also preparing to deal with the changes that come with the new season and gear up for the extended hours.



A Castries craft and textile vendor, Claudia Casimir, expressed that she is skeptical but hopeful and said, “I have never experienced that, but it sounds like a very good thing, and I hope that the tourists spend more than they did last year, because it would be good for vendors. I am happy about it. Let us see what it is going to bring. I just pray that it is good and better for us.”



Four years after shutdowns ended, Casimir remains hopeful that the current changes will be beneficial for business after the pandemic.



As Saint Lucia's new cruise season kicks off, vendors like Casimir seem eager to embrace longer hours and the promise of increased foot traffic and revenue, with overnight stays and larger ships set to bring more visitors.



Vendors are optimistic that this season will finally bring the turnaround they've been waiting for. For them, the only problem is that taxi drivers are no longer allowed to park outside the vendor's market to wait for their passengers to shop, a situation that drives tourist traffic to Souffre and other locations more convenient to taxi drivers.