Friday, 11th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Cruise Season 2024-25: Saint Lucia anticipates to welcome 459 calls with 823,132 passengers

According to the projections, the 2024 data shows that Saint Lucia has not only recovered but has also surpassed pre-pandemic numbers.

Friday, 11th October 2024

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority officially declared the start of the 2024/2025 cruise tourism season on the island on Thursday. The island welcomed Celebrity Summit and Rhapsody of the Seas with a taste of Saint Lucian culture and cuisine.

According to the projections, the 2024 data shows that Saint Lucia has not only recovered but has also surpassed pre-pandemic numbers. With 823,132 passengers and 459 cruise calls, 2024 marks a new high in cruise activity.

The 34% increase in passengers and 74% rise in cruise calls from 2023 are strong indicators of the growing appeal of St. Lucia as a premier cruise destination. 2024 will represent the best year for cruise tourism in Saint Lucia surpassing 2019, which was previously the best year.

The authorities further said that they are all set to welcome cruise ships and their guests, and the vibrant island is ready to showcase its stunning landscapes, warm hospitality, and rich culture.

While announcing the opening, the Tourism Authority noted that exciting things await in the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, from exploring the lush rainforests and breathtaking beaches to enjoying Sulphur Springs and mud baths, ATV Experiences, ziplining, and so much more.

They further invited the cruise passengers to explore the island and indulge in its diverse offerings. “We can't wait for you to discover the magic of Saint Lucia while savouring delicious local cuisine and experiencing our unique traditions,” added the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.



In addition to this, they also thanked their partners, stakeholders and the local community for their unwavering support noting, “Let’s make this season unforgettable!”

As the tourism season approaches, the vendors are also preparing to deal with the changes that come with the new season and gear up for the extended hours. 

A Castries craft and textile vendor, Claudia Casimir, expressed that she is skeptical but hopeful and said, “I have never experienced that, but it sounds like a very good thing, and I hope that the tourists spend more than they did last year, because it would be good for vendors. I am happy about it. Let us see what it is going to bring. I just pray that it is good and better for us.”

Four years after shutdowns ended, Casimir remains hopeful that the current changes will be beneficial for business after the pandemic.

As Saint Lucia's new cruise season kicks off, vendors like Casimir seem eager to embrace longer hours and the promise of increased foot traffic and revenue, with overnight stays and larger ships set to bring more visitors.

Vendors are optimistic that this season will finally bring the turnaround they've been waiting for. For them, the only problem is that taxi drivers are no longer allowed to park outside the vendor's market to wait for their passengers to shop, a situation that drives tourist traffic to Souffre and other locations more convenient to taxi drivers.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Destra Garcia.
Uncategorised

Injured Destra vows to come back 'badda'

Friday, 11th October 2024

Uncategorised

Workers affected by Four Seasons Resort's temporary closure to get paymen...

Friday, 11th October 2024

St Lucia experienced a socio-economic downfall in five years under the leadership of former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
Uncategorised

Five years of disaster in St Lucia: How Allen Chastanet's term made count...

Friday, 11th October 2024

Elon Musk (PC: Twitter)
Uncategorised

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader invites Elon Musk to explore i...

Friday, 11th October 2024

InterCaribbean faces another technical issue, Antiguan PM Browne criticises
Uncategorised

InterCaribbean faces another technical issue, Antiguan PM Browne criticis...

Friday, 11th October 2024

San Pedro Lobster Fest all set to open on July 1 in Belize
Caribbean

San Pedro Lobster Fest all set to open on July 1 in Belize

Friday, 11th October 2024

Saint Lucia

Julien Alfred wins silver in 1st post-Olympic race at 2024 Diamond League

Friday, 11th October 2024

Antigua and Barbuda

CPL 2024: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons wins 2nd straight match, secure 3rd...

Friday, 11th October 2024