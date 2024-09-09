CPL 2024: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons wins 2nd straight match, secure 3rd place in table

The team defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 2 wickets in the eleventh match of the tournament which was held at Warner Park Cricket Ground on Sunday morning.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secured the third place in the points table after securing second straight victory in the match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. Even after losing four matches in a row, the team has been gearing up for upcoming matches with two back-to-back victories.

The team faced five defeats in a row and stood at the bottom of the table.

Warner Park hosted the last match of the 2024 CPL as St Kitts and Nevis was scheduled to organize five matches of the tournament. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots kickstarted this year’s CPL with the match against each other in which the former defeated the latter.

However, the Falcons took revenge of the match and made the Patriots slip down to the bottom of the points table. Both teams have now played six matches so far and changed the scenarios after the first quarter of the tournament.

Even Mikyle Louis played a powerful knock of 63 runs, SKN Patriots were not able to convert it into the result as Falcons managed to chase the target. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the toss and the chose to field first due to which Patriots set the target of 154 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

With an exceptional bowling of Falcons, the Patriots were restricted to 153 runs. Imad Wasim secured the “Player of the Match” award as he took two wickets for Falcons by playing four overs with 24 runs.

He was well supported by other bowlers including Mohammad Amir who played four overs and took three wickets with 27 runs. Fabian Allen also played four over and took two wickets, however his spell turned out to be expensive for the team as he gave 44 runs.

For the batting part, Justin Greaves of Falcons made 30 runs in 16 balls and were taken down by Wanindu Hasaranga. He also took four wickets for the Patriots with 16 runs in four overs. Greaves was supported by Brandon King who made 29 runs off 16 deliveries.

Kofi James made 20 runs in 16 balls and turned out to be the third best batter for the Falcons in reaching the set target. The performances of Mikyle Louis and Hasaranga were lauded by the netizens across the cricket world as they remained exceptional throughout the match.