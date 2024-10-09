Icon of the Seas kicks off 2024-2025 Cruise Season in St Kitts and Nevis, sparking tourism surge

St Kitts and Nevis: The World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, marked the official beginning of the 2024-2025 cruise tourism season in St Kitts and Nevis. The luxurious vessel arrived on the island on October 8, 2024, making the Port Zante buzz with excitement.



The cruise brought thousands of passengers to the island, giving a huge push to the overall tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis.



According to the information, the cruise season 2024-2025 which officially began on October 1, 2024 will run until May 31, 2025.



In this opening month of the cruise season, the island expects around 10 cruise calls while the following months will witness more number of cruise ships docking at Port Zante in St Kitts.



As the cruise docked at the port in St Kitts, several passengers took to Facebook to share their glimpses while enjoying the mesmerizing sites of the island nation.





Notably, this was the Icon of the Seas’ first stop during its Caribbean journey as it started sailing from Miami. The world’s largest cruise ship is on a seven day Eastern Caribbean cruise with port stops at St Kitts, St Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.



The cruise vessel completed an incredible day at sea yesterday by docking at Port Zante after being in port all day, utilizing the 2nd Cruise Pier, managed by the Government.



The next cruise to arrive on the island will be the Celebrity Summit on October 11 following which the Rhapsody of the Seas will arrive on October 16. On October 18, Sapphire Princess will dock at Port Zante while on October 26, Carnival Dream will be arriving followed by Amadea on October 29.



Not only this, but St Kitts will be welcoming three cruises together on October 30 namely Britannia, Mein Schiff 2 and Sapphire Princess, bringing a huge number of passengers who will bring business to locals.



The month will end with the last cruise call on October 31 as the Rhapsody of the Seas will be bringing hundreds of passengers to St Kitts’ shores.