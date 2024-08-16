JetBlue returns to Barbados this winter with direct flights from Boston

Barbados: US-based airline JetBlue has announced the expansion of its services to Barbados from Boston this coming winter.



The air carrier revealed its plan to offer services thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays during the season.



According to the information, JetBlue will also be maintaining its deployment of the premium Mint service on the Saturday rotations throughout the winter service.



While talking about the new service, Minister of Tourism of Barbados, Ian Gooding Edghill indicated that the announcement showcases the carrier’s dedication to Barbados and aligns with its vision of continued growth of the tourism sector.



He added that the island is delighted to welcome JetBlue’s expansion from Boston Logan Airport with three weekly flights slate to begin during the end of October 2024.



The Minister continued to say that JetBlue remains a trusted partner and this has been a strategic and deliberate effort to assure sustainable growth for Barbados, both in earnings and arrivals.



Meanwhile, CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Andrea Franklin further noted that this increased capacity would create more opportunities for business out of New England. He also said that this region is receiving ever increasing focus from both the BTMI as well as JetBlue.



She outlined that Barbados continues to be in demand, and the island’s tourism offerings continue to appeal to visitors to the shores.



Franklin mentioned that these additional flights will support Barbados’ growth during the peak winter season while providing ease of access for core leisure passengers and members of the diaspora, several of whom have already shown their interest in returning for ‘We Gatherin’ 2025’.



Also, in recent years, the network strategy of the airline has focused on enhancing international markets while translating into current service to more than 100 destinations across the United States, Latin American, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.



In addition to this, the President of JetBlue Airlines, Marty St George, also expressed his pride in the airline’s strong roots in Boston and New England and said that it is a place that has always embraced their vision for low fares and superior travel experiences.



He said that with each new development and route, the airline aims to deliver even greater comfort and convenient while ensuring that the customers choices are easy and they always get the best that JetBlue offers.